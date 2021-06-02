Biotech Firm Confirms 100% Accuracy of COVID-19 Mutation Assays

Applied DNA Sciences’ SARS-CoV-2 mutation panel and its validation are discussed in a ROTH Capital Partners report.

In a May 26 research note, ROTH Capital Partners analyst Jonathan Aschoff reported that Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN:NASDAQ) technically validated, through testing, its seven COVID-19 mutation detection assays that comprise its Linea Selective Genomic Surveillance (SGS) SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Panel.

Aschoff described the validation process and provided the results.

Applied DNA tested more than 1,000 SARS-CoV-2-positive samples using its high throughput SGS assays. Then it conducted whole genome sequencing (WGS) on each of the samples. Then, to determine accuracy of all seven assays, the company compared the results of both methods.

“The accuracy was impressive, showing 100% concordance with WGS performed on the same samples,” Aschoff wrote.

The analyst noted that the concerning L452R and E484K mutations are among those that Applied DNA’s assays can detect. Most current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-designated variants of concern contain one or both of these mutations, and the two can hamper the efficacy of certain emergency use authorization antibody treatments.

Aschoff pointed out that the U.S. desperately needs a better method than WGS for rapid mutation identification, and Applied DNA’s mutation panel can meet it.

“The broad mutant coverage of the SGS assay can be expanded as new concerning mutants arise, thereby avoiding the wasting of sequencing reagents by focusing their use on confirming actual variants rather than also being used to screen viruses of unknown genotype,” he wrote.

In fact, the molecular technology firm is currently developing an assay to detect the E484Q mutation that, together with L452R, comprise the highly infectious B.1.617, or Indian, variant. Once Anixa validates the new assay, it will add it to its mutation panel.

ROTH Capital Partners has a Buy rating on Applied DNA Sciences and a target price of $24 per share. The stock is currently trading at about $5.92 per share.

