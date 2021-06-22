BABA We Expect Prices To Rise Above 274.10

By Orbex

The ALIBABA formation shows that the impulse wave Ⓐ has ended. This followed the development of a bearish correction Ⓑ in a primary zigzag.

It is likely that the correction Ⓑ has completed, taking the form of an intermediate zigzag (A)-(B)-(C).

In this case, we currently see the formation of the initial part of a new bullish wave, which will consist of intermediate waves (1)-(2)-(3)-(4)-(5). At the moment, the small sub-waves (1) and (2) look complete.

In the short term, the intermediate wave (3) may update the previous high, that is, go above the level of 274.10.

However, there is a possibility that the primary correction wave Ⓑ is still under development. We see only two parts of it formed – the impulse (A) and the zigzag (B). To complete the wave Ⓑ, a wave (C) is required.

The intermediate impulse wave (C) consists of minor sub-waves 1-2-3-4-5. Most likely, in the near future, minute wave five will complete the minor impulse wave 5 near the 168.13 area.

At that level, intermediate impulses (A) and (C) will be equal.

