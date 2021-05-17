Why the Demand for Real Estate Licenses May Soon Fall into a Sinkhole

By this measure, the housing boom may be nearing an end

By Elliott Wave International

A lot of people who’ve lost jobs have turned to getting their real estate licenses as a path to prosperity.

Part of the mindset that selling houses is worth a try is the belief that prices go up most of the time.

As the Wall Street Journal noted on March 21:

[S]urging prices are persuading tens of thousands more Americans to try their hands at selling real estate.

There have been many other periods of time when home prices have trended higher. However, that’s not always the case. As you know, home prices sank significantly following the subprime mortgage meltdown of nearly a decade-and-a-half ago.

But, after that bear market in real estate bottomed, the number of those getting their real estate licenses climbed to new heights.

Yet, the pace is now slowing.

This chart and commentary from the May Elliott Wave Financial Forecast, a monthly publication which offers analysis of key U.S. financial markets, provide insight:

This chart shows the long rise of licensed [real estate] agents. By this measure, the rise of the great American dream can be traced all the way back to the beginning of the last century. The first two waves into the 1920s and the third wave through the inflationary 1970s were quite robust. In percentage terms, the fifth and final wave of the advance from 1983 is more muted, but the inset shows that in nominal terms, it traces out five waves.

Remember, when a fifth wave is complete, expect a turn in the opposite direction.

The question is: Is the trend in the demand for real estate licenses coinciding with the trend in the price of homes?

