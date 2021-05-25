The US Treasury bond yields continue to decline, which plays in favor of the strengthening of major stock indices

by JustForex

As of yesterday’s results, the US indices rose significantly again. The S&P 500 index increased by 0.99%, the Dow Jones Industrials added 0.54%, and the Nasdaq Composite technology index jumped by 1.41%. Tech giants AAPL, MSFT, and NVDA were the leaders of the growth. This week the US will release statistics on personal consumption, which is a preliminary indicator of inflation. Also, there is a heated debate about tax increases in the US Congress.

In Europe (except the UK) there was a bank holiday yesterday. The markets were closed. Today, at the opening of the market, the European indices went up. In general, European indices are showing growth dynamics, despite the weak business activity and the GDP statistics of the main European countries.

The gold price is highly correlated with inflation data and Treasury bond yields. As long as the first is rising and the second is falling, which is the case right now, the price of gold and other precious metals will rise.

Negotiations to lift sanctions on Iran went nowhere for now. As a result, oil prices have skyrocketed again. Brent crude futures increased by 3% on Monday. Futures on West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil rose by 3.9% to $66.13 a barrel in the previous session.

Amid the rising US indices, Japan’s Nikkei index rose by 0.6%, Australia’s AU200 index added 0.69%. Chinese stocks reached the highest level for the last two months, CSI blue-chip index jumped by 1.89%.

Main market quotes:

S&P 500 (F) 4,197.05 +41.19 (+0.99%)

Dow Jones 34,393.98 +186.14 (+0.54%)

DAX 15,437.51 0 (0)

FTSE 100 7,051.59 +33.54 (+0.48%)

USD Index 89.84 -0.18 (-0.20%)

Important events:

– Germany Business Climate (m/m) at 11:00 (GMT+3);

– US CB Consumer Confidence (m/m) at 17:00 (GMT+3).

