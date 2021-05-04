The U.S. stock market showed multidirectional dynamics of the main indices.

by JustForex

The Dow Jones index closed higher Monday based on signs of a faster economic recovery which pushed up several sectors, including energy, health care, and commodities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by +0.70%, the S&P 500 was up by +0.27%, and the Nasdaq Composite was down by -0.44%.

European stock prices rose slightly on Monday despite the negative statistical data on the Manufacturing PMI in European countries.

The energy market boomed yesterday thanks to rising oil prices as investors once again expect a recovery in oil demand, despite the continuing rise in Covid-19 cases in India.

Gold fell Tuesday morning in Asia after hitting a more than two-month high in the previous session as the dollar strengthened and investors discussed U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s optimistic comments about the economic recovery.

By the start of the Asian session, MSCI Asia-Pacific’s broadest index of stocks was up just by +0.15%, amid holidays in China and Japan, with volatility remaining low.

Main market quotes:

S&P 500 (F) 4,192.66 +11.49 (+0.27%)

Dow Jones 34,113.23 +238.38 (+0.70%)

DAX 15,236.47 +100.56 (+0.66%)

FTSE 100 6,969.81 0 (0%)

USD Index 90.96 -0.33 (-0.33%)

Important events:

– US Trade Balance (m/m) at 15:30 (GMT+3);

– Canadian Trade Balance (m/m) at 15:30 (GMT+3).

