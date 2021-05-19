The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2021.05.19

The EUR/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.2152

Prev Close: 1.2223

% chg. over the last day: +0.59% The EUR/USD currency pair raised by 0.59% on Tuesday and continued to rise in the Asian session today. The European currency is strengthening due to a fall in the dollar index, which reached its lowest level of late February yesterday. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.2176, 1.2138, 1.2115, 1.2074, 1.2026, 1.2002, 1.1957, 1.1835

Resistance levels: 1.2212, 1.2243 The trend is still bullish. The price is trading above the moving average, but there is a divergence on the MACD indicator on the higher timeframes. Traders should look for buy positions, but with short targets, since the price has deviated quite strongly from the moving average, which, like a magnet, will pull the price back. A correction can begin at any moment. Alternative scenario: if the price breaks down through the 1.2138 support level and holds below, the general uptrend is likely to be broken. News feed for 2021.05.19: – US FOMC Meeting Minutes Release at 21:00 (GMT+3).

The GBP/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.4128

Prev Close: 1.4187

The British pound, like the euro, continues to rise. On Tuesday, the price reached another resistance level, where there was a small reaction from sellers. Probably, these are the first signs for closing of previously opened buy positions.







Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.4110, 1.4075, 1.3996, 1.3913,1.3835, 1.3801, 1.3756, 1.3690

Resistance levels: 1.4207 Technically, the trend remains bullish. The price is still above the moving average and the MACD indicator is in the positive area but a divergence appeared on the H4 timeframe, which is the first sign of correction. Buyers should close their positions. Alternative scenario: if the price breaks down through the 1.3913 support level and holds below, the bullish scenario is likely to be canceled. News feed for 2021.05.19: – UK Consumer Price Index (m/m) at 09:00 (GMT+3);

– US FOMC Meeting Minutes Release at 21:00 (GMT+3).

The USD/JPY currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 109.16

Prev Close: 108.88

% chg. over the last day: -0.25% The USD/JPY currency pair broke down through the most important support level of 109.01, activating an alternative scenario of downward movement. The uptrend is broken. Trading recommendations Support levels: 108.87, 108.44, 108.19,107.77, 107.47, 107.04

Resistance levels: 109.01, 109.40, 109.64, 109.95, 110.51 The price has consolidated before reaching the support level of 108.87. But taking into account the lack of buyers’ reaction, this level is likely to be broken. Traders should look for sell deals from the resistance levels. Alternative scenario: if the price rises above 109.41, the general uptrend is likely to resume. News feed for 2021.05.19: – US FOMC Meeting Minutes Release at 21:00 (GMT+3).

The USD/CAD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.2064

Prev Close: 1.2060

% chg. over the last day: -0.03% The USD/CAD currency pair price movement begins to slow down. Sellers are no longer showing activity, the price lows are updated. It looks like the beginning of a corrective movement. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.1944

Resistance levels: 1.2075, 1.2137, 1.2251, 1.2321, 1.2388, 1.2414, 1.2519 For USD/CAD, the general trend is still bearish. But the MACD indicator has a divergence on the H4 timeframe, so traders should think about closing sell positions. It’s too early to talk about buying, at least until the price breaks out through one resistance level. Alternative scenario: if the price breaks out through the 1.2137 resistance level and holds above, a local corrective uptrend is likely to form. News feed for 2021.05.19: – Canada Consumer Price Index (m/m) at 15:30 (GMT+3);

– US FOMC Meeting Minutes Release at 21:00 (GMT+3).

