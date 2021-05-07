The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2021.05.07

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.2003

Prev Close: 1.2062

% chg. over the last day: +0.49% The EUR/USD currency pair was bullish on Thursday. Positive news background in Europe played a key role in it. Buyers managed to protect the support level of 1.2002 and create a new level at 1.2027 point. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.2027, 1.2002, 1.1957, 1.1835

Resistance levels: 1.2074, 1.2108, 1.2145, 1.2176, 1.2212, 1.2243 The price held above the moving average, while the MACD indicator moved into the positive zone. At the moment, a local up-trend has formed, so traders should look for buy positions up to the key resistance level of 1.2108. Alternative scenario: if the price breaks out through the 1.2108 level and holds above, the general uptrend is likely to continue. News feed for 2021.05.07: – ECB President Christine Lagarde Speaks at 13:00 (GMT+3);

– US Unemployment Rate at 15:30 (GMT+3);

– US Non-Farm Employment Change at 15:30 (GMT+3);

– US Average Hourly Earnings at 15:30 (GMT+3).

The GBP/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.3891

Prev Close: 1.3898

Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.3835, 1.3801, 1.3756, 1.3690

Resistance levels: 1.3913, 1.3996, 1.4149 There is no optimal entry point for GBP/USD on the H1 timeframe right now. Traders need to wait for any of the participants to be active. The best strategy would be to either trade intraday local moves or stay out of position until the “Non-Farm” news is released. Alternative scenario: if the price breaks out through the 1.3913 resistance level and holds above, the bullish scenario is likely to become active again. News feed for 2021.05.07: – BOE Deputy Governor for Monetary Policy Ben Broadbent Speaks at 14:15 (GMT+3);

– MPC Member Andy Haldane Speaks at 14:15 (GMT+3).

The USD/JPY currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 109.17

Prev Close: 109.04

% chg. over the last day: -0.11% The USD/JPY currency pair declined slightly on Thursday, but volatility is still low. Most likely the situation will not change until the release of the US macrostatistics today. Trading recommendations Support levels: 108.87, 108.44, 108.19,107.77, 107.47, 107.04

Resistance levels: 109.49, 109.64, 109.95, 110.51 The price is still trading above the moving average, but the MACD indicator is completely inactive. Under such market conditions, the best strategy would be to trade intraday deals with short targets. Alternative scenario: if the price drops below 108.44, the downtrend is likely to resume. There is no news feed for today.

The USD/CAD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.2265

Prev Close: 1.2146

% chg. over the last day: -0.97% The USD/CAD currency pair fell by 0.97% on Thursday. The price held below the support level and went further down. The divergence on the MACD indicator did not work properly this time. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.2138

Resistance levels: 1.2251, 1.2321, 1.2388, 1.2414, 1.2519, 1.2618 The trend remains bearish for USD/CAD. The price will not make a deep pullback with such a strong trend, so traders should be looking for sell positions from resistance levels on intraday timeframes. Alternative scenario: if the price breaks through the 1.2321 resistance level and holds above, a local corrective uptrend is likely to form. News feed for 2021.05.07: – Unemployment Rate at 15:30 (GMT+3);

– Employment Change at 15:30 (GMT+3);

– Part-Time Employment Change at 15:30 (GMT+3);

– Ivey PMI at 17:00 (GMT+3).

