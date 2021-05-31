31 May

Murrey Math Lines 31.05.2021 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

May 31, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 8/8 and continue growing to reach the resistance at +1/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 7/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards 5/8.

EURUSD_H4
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its growth.

EURUSD_M15
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, GBPUSD is trading the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the asset is expected to test +1/8, break it, and then continue growing towards the resistance at +2/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 8/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards to reach the support at 7/8.

GBPUSD_H4
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue the ascending tendency.

GBPUSD_M15

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

