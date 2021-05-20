20 May

Murrey Math Lines 20.05.2021 (USDCHF, GOLD)

May 20, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

In the H4 chart, after breaking 0/8, USDCH is trading above it. In this case, the price is expected to continue growing to reach the closest resistance at 1/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price break 0/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards the support at -1/8.

USDCHF_H4
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue the ascending tendency.

USDCHF_M15
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD has reached the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 8/8 and resume falling to reach the support at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at +1/8.

XAUUSD_H4
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue falling.

XAUUSD_M15

