Listen To A Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium, And Bitcoin Update With Chris Vermeulen

By TheTechnicalTraders

Chris joins Jim Goddard from HoweStreet.com to discuss the latest market moves in precious metals, the indexes, and Bitcoin. After nearly 300 days in a downward correction, Goldbug’s patience has finally been rewarded with a recent breakthrough of the long-awaited $1900 mark.

A larger upside run is on the horizon with much of the recent profit-taking in Bitcoin likely flowing into gold and silver. Listen to our podcast to learn more.

CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW

