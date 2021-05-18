18 May

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 18.05.2021 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

May 18, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after forming several reversal patterns, including Hammer, not far from the support level, USDCAD may reverse and start a new correction towards 1.2180. After testing this level, the price may rebound and resume its descending tendency. However, an alternative scenario implies that the asset may fall to reach the next support level at 1.1990 without reversing and correcting.

USDCAD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD has formed several reversal patterns, such as Hammer, not far from the support level. At the moment, the asset is reversing in favor of the ascending tendency. In this case, the upside target may be the resistance area at 0.7840. At the same time, an opposite scenario implies that the price may fall towards the support level at 0.7755, rebound from it, and then resume trading upwards.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset is testing the support area. At the moment, after forming several reversal patterns, such as Harami, not far from the resistance area, USDCHF has reversed to resume trading downwards. In this case, the downside target may be the support level at 0.8950. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may correct to reach 0.9035 before a further decline.

USDCHF

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
How the World Press Freedom Index Was Politicized – Long Before the New Cold Wars May 18, 2021 - By Dan Steinbock - For years, the press freedom index by the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has been widely quoted, even though its methodology is biased and RSF was long led by a white supremacist with a penchant for US-led…
US approves its first big offshore wind farm, near Martha’s Vineyard – it’s a breakthrough for the industry May 18, 2021 - By Erin Baker, University of Massachusetts Amherst and Matthew Lackner, University of Massachusetts Amherst  The United States’ offshore wind industry is tiny, with just seven wind turbines operating off Rhode Island and Virginia. The few attempts to build large-scale wind…
Here’s how much your personal information is worth to cybercriminals – and what they do with it May 17, 2021 - By Ravi Sen, Texas A&M University  - Data breaches have become common, and billions of records are stolen worldwide every year. Most of the media coverage of data breaches tends to focus on how the breach happened, how many records…