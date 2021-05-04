Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 04.05.2021 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the instrument is forming another correction. After forming several reversal patterns, such as Shooting Star, close to the resistance level, XAUUSD is reversing. In this case, the correctional target may be the support area at 1770.00. At the same time, an opposite scenario implies that the price may grow to reach 1815.00 without testing the support level.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the correction continues. By now, NZDUSD has formed several reversal patterns, such as Shooting Star, close to the resistance level. The pattern materialization target may be at 0.7125. Later, the price may test the support area, rebound from it, and resume moving upwards. However, an alternative scenario implies that the price may continue growing towards 0.7270 without testing the support level.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset is still correcting within the ascending tendency. By now, GBPUSD has formed several reversal patterns, such as Hammer, not far from the support area. At the moment, the pair is reversing in favor of further growth. In this case, the upside target may be at 1.3970. After that, the instrument may break the resistance area and boost the ascending tendency. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may continue falling towards 1.3827 before resuming the ascending tendency.

