11 May

Intraday Market Analysis – USD Sees Limited Upside

May 11, 2021

By Orbex

USDCHF faces strong resistance

usdchf

The US dollar struggled to bounce back after the US labor market showed inconsistencies. Despite a week-long consolidation above 0.9075, the bearish momentum was a reminder that sellers are still in charge of the price action.

The RSI’s double-dip into the oversold territory may prompt short-term traders to take some chips off the table triggering a limited rebound.

0.9100 is a tough resistance where trend-followers could be on standby. A failure to break out would lead to renewed pressure towards 0.8940.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





AUDUSD rallies towards February’s high

audusd

The Australian dollar has found solid support from rallies in commodity prices. The pair saw strong momentum after it cleared the triple top at 0.7810.

From the daily chart’s perspective, a bullish close above the supply zone around 0.7850 could confirm the bullish MA and resume the uptrend from March 2020.

The previous high at 0.8010 would be the next target. 0.7835 near the 30-hour moving average struggles as a support, which means that 0.7760 is the second line of defense in case of a deeper correction.

XAGUSD hovers under major resistance

xagusd

Bullions prices grind higher as the US dollar remains under pressure. The recovery accelerated after silver broke above the daily resistance at 26.60.

28.30 is a major hurdle ahead and a bullish breakout could extend the rally towards 30. Though an overbought RSI would suggest a potential retreat to attract more buying interest.

The resistance-turned-support 27.10 is the first level to monitor. Further down, the demand zone between 26.15 and 26.56 is key in keeping the upward bias intact

By Orbex

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Global sell-off should be a reality check for investors: deVere CEO May 11, 2021 - By George Prior - Concerns about inflation that are rattling global stock markets on Tuesday should be used as a reality check for investors, says the CEO of one of the world’s largest financial advisory and fintech organizations. The observation…
China’s digital currency could be the future of money – but does it threaten global stability? May 11, 2021 - By Daniel Broby, University of Strathclyde  China is making promising progress with testing its digital yuan currency. It has announced the success of a pilot in Suzhou City, near Shanghai in eastern China, where 181,000 consumers were given ¥55 (£6)…
Making space for Buddha in the boardroom May 11, 2021 - By Dr Linda Kantor, University of Cape Town; Kurt April, University of Cape Town, and Warren Nilsson, University of Cape Town  It seems farfetched to imagine that an ancient meditation technique, practised by Buddhists over 2,000 years ago, could have…