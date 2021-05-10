10 May

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 10.05.2021 (AUDUSD, NZDJPY, USDCAD)

May 10, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7854; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.7795 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7985. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the descending channel, which was earlier broken by bulls to the upside. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7675. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.7585.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

NZDJPY, “New Zealand Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





NZDJPY is trading at 79.25; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 78.45 and then resume moving upwards to reach 80.55. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 77.95. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 76.85.

NZDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading at 1.2115; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.2215 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1865. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2315. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2405.

USDCAD

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Where’s The Beef? Is The US Fed Behind The Inflation Curve? May 10, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - We recently completed some interesting research related to one of our newest Custom Indexes – the Commodities to Smart Cash Index (C2SC Heat Index) – weighted by the US Dollar and VIX.  We’ve been reviewing this new…
COT Currency Futures Charts: US Dollar Index, Euro, Yen, Swiss Franc, Mexican Peso, New Zealand Dollar May 8, 2021 - By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The latest COT data is updated…
COT Bonds Futures Charts: Eurodollars, Ultra 10-Year Notes, 2-Year, 5-Year, 30-Day FedFunds May 8, 2021 - By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The latest COT data is updated…