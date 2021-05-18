18 May

Have We Reached A Critical Turning Point For Gold Yet?

May 18, 2021

By TheTechnicalTraders

Trader Chris Vermeulen joins Elijia Johnson for the first time on Liberty and Finance to discuss the latest support and resistance for gold, silver, and bitcoin.  The gold market is at a critical turning point with gold hitting key resistance levels. If the US Dollar starts to rally, gold could fail to break out and, instead, fall to $1600.  However, does the strong divergence between gold and silver give clues as to which asset is likely to run farthest and fastest?

Click the image below to watch the interview

