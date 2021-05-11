11 May

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 11.05.2021

May 11, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is falling towards 1.2120 and may later start a new correction to reach 1.2147, thus forming a new consolidation range around the latter level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1860.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





After extending the ascending wave up to 1.4148, GBPUSD is consolidating below this level. Possibly, today the pair may fall to reach 1.3847 and resume growing with the target at 1.4000.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB has completed the descending wave at 73.44 and may later correct towards 74.40. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 73.00.

USDRUB
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is correcting towards 109.17 and may later start a new decline to break 108.66. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the target at 107.60.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is forming a new consolidation range around 0.9000. Today, the pair may break the range to the upside and start a new correction to reach 0.9090. Later, the market may resume falling with the target at 0.9036.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is falling towards 0.7810 and may later form one more ascending structure to reach 0.7850. After that, the instrument may fall to break 0.7800 and then continue falling with the short-term target at 0.7757.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

Brent is correcting towards 66.66. Later, the market may start another growth with the target at 69.40 or even reach 70.00.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After finishing the ascending structure at 1845.15, Gold is expected to correct towards 1817.00. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 1863.70.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

The S&P index has completed the correction at 4165.0. Possibly, today the asset may resume growing towards 4263.2 and then start another correction to reach 4200.0. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 4281.5.

S&P 500

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Global sell-off should be a reality check for investors: deVere CEO May 11, 2021 - By George Prior - Concerns about inflation that are rattling global stock markets on Tuesday should be used as a reality check for investors, says the CEO of one of the world’s largest financial advisory and fintech organizations. The observation…
China’s digital currency could be the future of money – but does it threaten global stability? May 11, 2021 - By Daniel Broby, University of Strathclyde  China is making promising progress with testing its digital yuan currency. It has announced the success of a pilot in Suzhou City, near Shanghai in eastern China, where 181,000 consumers were given ¥55 (£6)…
Making space for Buddha in the boardroom May 11, 2021 - By Dr Linda Kantor, University of Cape Town; Kurt April, University of Cape Town, and Warren Nilsson, University of Cape Town  It seems farfetched to imagine that an ancient meditation technique, practised by Buddhists over 2,000 years ago, could have…