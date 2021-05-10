10 May

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 10.05.2021 (GOLD, USDCHF)

May 10, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the uptrend continues. After breaking 50.0% fibo, XAUUSD is approaching 61.8% fibo at 1851.32 and may later break this level as well. In this case, the next upside target will be 76.0% fibo at 1891.40. However, despite the fact that the current uptrend is quite stable, there is a divergence on MACD, which may hint at a possible reversal. The key support is the low at 1676.78.

GOLD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the H1 chart, after completing the ascending impulse, the pair is forming a short-term consolidation range and may later resume growing to reach 61.8% fibo at 1851.32. However, if this range transforms into a correction, the target will be at 1818.00.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





GOLD_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

In the H4 chart, after finishing the short-term pullback, the asset is forming a new descending impulse, which has already reached 76.0% fibo. At the same time, there is a convergence on MACD, which may hint at a correctional uptrend soon. Still, the key downside target remains the fractal low at 0.8871.

USDCHF_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

The H1 chart shows potential correctional targets after a convergence on MACD – 23.6%, 38.2%, and 50.0% fibo at 0.9112, 0.9181, and 0.9236 respectively. The local support is the low at 0.9000, a breakout of which may lead to a further downtrend.

USDCHF_H1

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Where’s The Beef? Is The US Fed Behind The Inflation Curve? May 10, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - We recently completed some interesting research related to one of our newest Custom Indexes – the Commodities to Smart Cash Index (C2SC Heat Index) – weighted by the US Dollar and VIX.  We’ve been reviewing this new…
COT Currency Futures Charts: US Dollar Index, Euro, Yen, Swiss Franc, Mexican Peso, New Zealand Dollar May 8, 2021 - By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The latest COT data is updated…
COT Bonds Futures Charts: Eurodollars, Ultra 10-Year Notes, 2-Year, 5-Year, 30-Day FedFunds May 8, 2021 - By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The latest COT data is updated…