COT Soft Commodities Futures Charts: Lean Hogs, Sugar, Soybean Oil, Wheat, Coffee

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday May 04 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

CORN Futures:



The CORN large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 536,146 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 14,583 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 521,563 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 98.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 1.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 22.4 percent.

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 36.5 43.9 8.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.4 73.5 11.1 – Net Position: 536,146 -494,161 -41,985 – Gross Longs: 609,370 733,292 142,725 – Gross Shorts: 73,224 1,227,453 184,710 – Long to Short Ratio: 8.3 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 98.5 1.5 22.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.3 1.0 -2.5

SUGAR Futures:



The SUGAR large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 263,046 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -4,722 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 267,768 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 90.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 6.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 84.8 percent.

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.8 46.4 9.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.3 79.2 3.4 – Net Position: 263,046 -325,330 62,284 – Gross Longs: 306,207 460,897 95,813 – Gross Shorts: 43,161 786,227 33,529 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.1 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 90.7 6.5 84.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 13.2 -13.8 10.5

COFFEE Futures:



The COFFEE large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 58,434 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 1,625 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 56,809 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 95.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 4.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 31.6 percent.

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.2 46.3 4.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.6 69.1 2.1 – Net Position: 58,434 -64,683 6,249 – Gross Longs: 79,953 131,477 12,204 – Gross Shorts: 21,519 196,160 5,955 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 95.2 4.0 31.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 7.3 -7.8 2.2

SOYBEANS Futures:



The SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 247,587 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -3,046 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 250,633 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 91.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 9.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 65.7 percent.

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 37.5 41.9 7.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.8 71.7 8.4 – Net Position: 247,587 -240,671 -6,916 – Gross Longs: 302,464 338,066 60,811 – Gross Shorts: 54,877 578,737 67,727 – Long to Short Ratio: 5.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 91.5 9.2 65.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 4.9 -5.8 6.8

SOYBEAN OIL Futures:



The SOYBEAN OIL large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 82,607 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -8,682 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 91,289 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 72.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 25.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.2 percent.

SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.4 48.7 8.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.4 69.6 4.8 – Net Position: 82,607 -101,311 18,704 – Gross Longs: 123,495 236,540 41,870 – Gross Shorts: 40,888 337,851 23,166 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.0 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 72.2 25.9 83.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -12.0 12.4 -9.1

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:



The SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 91,103 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -822 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 91,925 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 69.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 27.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 66.4 percent.

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.3 48.4 11.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.7 76.8 5.7 – Net Position: 91,103 -114,992 23,889 – Gross Longs: 106,265 195,988 47,078 – Gross Shorts: 15,162 310,980 23,189 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.0 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 69.0 27.1 66.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.8 -0.1 -13.7

LIVE CATTLE Futures:



The LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 55,429 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -6,825 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 62,254 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 28.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 63.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 77.6 percent.

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 36.6 37.8 10.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.2 53.9 11.2 – Net Position: 55,429 -51,517 -3,912 – Gross Longs: 116,956 121,023 31,849 – Gross Shorts: 61,527 172,540 35,761 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 28.7 63.9 77.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -15.1 14.5 12.7

LEAN HOGS Futures:



The LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 77,582 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -480 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 78,062 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 93.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 6.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 48.2 percent.

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 38.9 29.3 9.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 12.5 53.5 11.2 – Net Position: 77,582 -71,369 -6,213 – Gross Longs: 114,305 85,995 26,662 – Gross Shorts: 36,723 157,364 32,875 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.1 to 1 0.5 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 93.2 6.6 48.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.8 0.9 10.1

COTTON Futures:



The COTTON large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 83,314 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -2,139 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 85,453 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 73.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 26.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 63.8 percent.

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 41.3 41.1 7.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.7 82.7 3.4 – Net Position: 83,314 -92,076 8,762 – Gross Longs: 91,391 90,853 16,227 – Gross Shorts: 8,077 182,929 7,465 – Long to Short Ratio: 11.3 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 73.4 26.7 63.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 0.2 -0.3 1.3

COCOA Futures:



The COCOA large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 17,396 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -12,572 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 29,968 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 39.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 59.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 62.1 percent.

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.0 45.8 5.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 21.5 56.7 3.3 – Net Position: 17,396 -22,107 4,711 – Gross Longs: 61,200 93,417 11,487 – Gross Shorts: 43,804 115,524 6,776 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.4 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 39.2 59.1 62.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -21.2 20.6 2.0

WHEAT Futures:



The WHEAT large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 28,040 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -1,664 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 29,704 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 58.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 41.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 65.2 percent.

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.6 34.8 7.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 25.9 39.7 8.9 – Net Position: 28,040 -20,432 -7,608 – Gross Longs: 137,015 146,180 29,852 – Gross Shorts: 108,975 166,612 37,460 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.9 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 58.7 41.1 65.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 9.0 -11.1 11.8

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).