COT Metals Futures Charts: Copper, Gold, Silver, Platinum & Palladium

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday April 27 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Gold Comex Futures Futures:



The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 170,619 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -10,879 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 181,498 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 53.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 43.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 72.4 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 57.2 21.9 11.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 21.1 65.7 3.7 – Net Position: 170,619 -207,177 36,558 – Gross Longs: 270,717 103,732 54,199 – Gross Shorts: 100,098 310,909 17,641 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.7 to 1 0.3 to 1 3.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 53.3 43.4 72.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.4 0.6 17.8

Silver Comex Futures Futures:



The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 42,841 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 1,160 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 41,681 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 67.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 32.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 63.3 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.3 31.6 18.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.4 68.6 6.3 – Net Position: 42,841 -63,752 20,911 – Gross Longs: 76,380 54,556 31,705 – Gross Shorts: 33,539 118,308 10,794 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.3 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 67.2 32.1 63.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 8.6 -9.5 10.5

Copper Grade #1 Futures Futures:



The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 49,261 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 6,398 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 42,863 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 77.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 17.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 97.0 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 47.3 29.2 10.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 27.9 53.4 5.2 – Net Position: 49,261 -61,497 12,236 – Gross Longs: 120,135 74,222 25,418 – Gross Shorts: 70,874 135,719 13,182 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.5 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 77.8 17.2 97.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.1 -2.3 2.6

Platinum Futures Futures:



The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 29,296 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 3,611 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 25,685 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 51.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 46.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.4 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 62.1 15.9 16.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 17.2 73.9 3.1 – Net Position: 29,296 -37,784 8,488 – Gross Longs: 40,496 10,396 10,493 – Gross Shorts: 11,200 48,180 2,005 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.6 to 1 0.2 to 1 5.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 51.8 46.9 83.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.7 2.4 2.3

Palladium Futures Futures:



The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 3,004 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 309 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 2,695 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 18.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 76.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 87.7 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 51.2 29.6 13.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 25.6 61.5 7.6 – Net Position: 3,004 -3,733 729 – Gross Longs: 5,997 3,462 1,621 – Gross Shorts: 2,993 7,195 892 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.0 to 1 0.5 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 18.5 76.7 87.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 9.8 -11.0 12.5

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).