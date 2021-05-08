COT Metals Futures Charts: Comex Gold, Silver, Copper Grade #1, Platinum & Palladium

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday May 04 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Gold Comex Futures Futures:



The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of 170,741 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 122 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 170,619 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 53.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 44.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 59.3 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 57.4 22.1 10.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 21.1 65.0 4.2 – Net Position: 170,741 -201,923 31,182 – Gross Longs: 270,194 103,961 51,126 – Gross Shorts: 99,453 305,884 19,944 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.7 to 1 0.3 to 1 2.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 53.3 44.6 59.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.8 -0.0 8.4

Silver Comex Futures Futures:



The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of 47,867 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 5,026 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 42,841 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 71.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 27.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 61.9 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 47.2 29.6 17.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 18.5 70.7 5.6 – Net Position: 47,867 -68,545 20,678 – Gross Longs: 78,858 49,532 29,989 – Gross Shorts: 30,991 118,077 9,311 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.5 to 1 0.4 to 1 3.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 71.9 27.9 61.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 15.7 -16.4 13.0

Copper Grade #1 Futures Futures:



The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of 53,770 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 4,509 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 49,261 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 15.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.8 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 49.5 29.6 9.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 28.8 54.1 5.1 – Net Position: 53,770 -63,747 9,977 – Gross Longs: 128,571 76,757 23,259 – Gross Shorts: 74,801 140,504 13,282 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.5 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 81.1 15.7 83.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 6.0 -5.9 1.4

Platinum Futures Futures:



The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of 28,231 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -1,065 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 29,296 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 50.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 47.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.1 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 61.5 16.0 16.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 18.0 72.9 2.9 – Net Position: 28,231 -36,907 8,676 – Gross Longs: 39,894 10,360 10,530 – Gross Shorts: 11,663 47,267 1,854 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.4 to 1 0.2 to 1 5.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 50.5 47.9 86.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.5 1.6 9.4

Palladium Futures Futures:



The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week was a net position of 3,085 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 81 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 3,004 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 19.0 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 75.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 90.4 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 50.6 28.0 14.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 24.8 60.3 8.0 – Net Position: 3,085 -3,861 776 – Gross Longs: 6,039 3,334 1,735 – Gross Shorts: 2,954 7,195 959 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.0 to 1 0.5 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 19.0 75.8 90.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 4.9 -4.4 -3.0

