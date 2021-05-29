COT Energy Futures Charts: Crude Oil, Natural Gas, RBOB Gasoline, Bloomberg Index

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday May 25 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

WTI Crude Oil Futures :



The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 475,490 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -457 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 475,947 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 52.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 39.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 84.1 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.8 34.9 4.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.2 56.6 2.1 – Net Position: 475,490 -524,540 49,050 – Gross Longs: 625,568 847,843 100,701 – Gross Shorts: 150,078 1,372,383 51,651 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.2 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 52.2 39.5 84.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -4.5 4.9 -4.2

Brent Crude Oil Futures :



The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -20,382 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -1,562 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -18,820 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 77.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 20.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 61.0 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 21.0 46.8 4.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 31.3 38.2 3.1 – Net Position: -20,382 16,979 3,403 – Gross Longs: 41,473 92,317 9,611 – Gross Shorts: 61,855 75,338 6,208 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 77.9 20.9 61.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 11.3 -9.6 -7.5

Natural Gas Futures :



The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -76,028 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -7,276 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -68,752 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 55.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 47.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 21.3 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.2 41.3 4.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 30.6 36.9 2.8 – Net Position: -76,028 52,934 23,094 – Gross Longs: 286,247 489,201 55,783 – Gross Shorts: 362,275 436,267 32,689 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 1.1 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 55.8 47.5 21.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.4 6.9 8.9

Gasoline Blendstock Futures :



The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 53,368 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -4,025 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 57,393 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 14.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 76.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 66.1 percent.

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.1 47.9 5.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.3 64.1 3.6 – Net Position: 53,368 -62,503 9,135 – Gross Longs: 96,895 184,974 22,898 – Gross Shorts: 43,527 247,477 13,763 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 14.1 76.2 66.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 13.1 -10.3 -7.4

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures :



The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 24,830 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 2,404 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 22,426 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 66.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 23.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 91.8 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 16.5 49.8 11.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 10.7 61.0 6.2 – Net Position: 24,830 -48,134 23,304 – Gross Longs: 70,877 213,722 49,970 – Gross Shorts: 46,047 261,856 26,666 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 66.9 23.9 91.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 15.1 -18.2 23.2

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures :



The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of -18,376 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -5,478 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -12,898 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 20.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 79.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 68.9 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 50.9 48.0 1.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 90.9 8.8 0.2 – Net Position: -18,376 18,013 363 – Gross Longs: 23,375 22,053 472 – Gross Shorts: 41,751 4,040 109 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 5.5 to 1 4.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 20.4 79.6 68.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.1 13.2 -1.1

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).