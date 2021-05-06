06 May

Big Money In The Market Rotating Out Of Equities Into Gold Bonds And Utilities

May 6, 2021

By TheTechnicalTraders 

– Chris Vermeulen joins Adelaide Capital to share his latest market analysis. When we are looking at the broad indexes in the stock market we are beginning to see some pretty obvious divergence between them and defensive sectors such as consumer staples bonds utilities and precious metals. This means big money is going to “risk off” on some more speculative plays and moving to defensive positions. This is the same scenario as what happened in September before equities went sideways for months and in February before the market crashed.  Watch our special hour long interview to learn more.

Click on the image below to watch the interview

Stay on top of these crazy markets with Chris’s daily pre-market walkthrough of the charts of all the major asset classes with BAN Trader Pro

 

