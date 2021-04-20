20 Apr

US Stocks closed in the red. Dow Jones and S&P 500 retreated from record highs

April 20, 2021

by JustForex

The US indices declined by 0.4-1%. It was partially triggered by a Tesla car crash near Houston and a decline in shares of Microsoft, Amazon, and Nvidia ahead of quarterly reports.

The producer price index (PPI) in Germany jumped 3.7% in March compared to the same month a year earlier, showing the highest rise in 9 years. It happened due to the increase in the cost of energy carriers by 8-9.6%.

China has not changed its base rate for corporate and private loans for the twelfth consecutive month. The annual rate on loans to first-class borrowers (Loan Prime Rate, LPR) remained at 3.85%, while the five-year rate was kept at 4.65%.

Libyan oil company National Oil Corp has announced force majeure for shipments from Hariga port. It could reduce oil exports from Libya by 280,000 barrels per day – down to 1 million barrels per day, which triggered the rise of oil prices.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





The dollar index dipped to a six-week low against other major currencies on Monday following a decline in US Treasury yields last week and remained close to it in the Asian session on Tuesday.

The US economy could see a strong recovery this year as consumers have $2 trillion in savings, higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Main market quotes:

S&P 500 (F) 4,161.38 +5.88 (+0.14%)

Dow Jones 34,077.63 -123.04 (-0.36%)

DAX 15,372.90 +4.51 (+0.03%)

FTSE 100 6,989.75 -10.33 (-0.15%)

USD Index 90.915 -0.135 (-0.15%)

Important events:
  • – UK Jobless Claims (Apr) at 09:00 (GMT+3).

by JustForex

 

This article reflects a personal opinion and should not be interpreted as an investment advice, and/or offer, and/or a persistent request for carrying out financial transactions, and/or a guarantee, and/or a forecast of future events.

Financial News Stock Market News
China’s record first quarter fuels strong expansion in 2021 Apr 20, 2021 - By Dan Steinbock - China’s 1st quarter record performance will accelerate momentum in China and support recovery in the US and global economic prospects – as long as unwarranted geopolitical tensions remain in check. A year ago, China’s first quarter plunge…
Why Wall Street investors’ trading California water futures is nothing to fear – and unlikely to work anyway Apr 19, 2021 - By Ellen Bruno, University of California, Berkeley and Heidi Schweizer, North Carolina State University  Water is one of the world’s most vital resources. So is there reason to freak out now that profit-hungry hedge funds and other investors can trade…
8 Indicators in 1: Here’s the Message of the Panic/Euphoria Model Apr 19, 2021 - Prior model extremes occurred in March 2000 and October 2007 By Elliott Wave International Elliott Wave International has been providing market analysis for more than four decades -- which includes many bull/bear market cycles. That said, the public's current market…