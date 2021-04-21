Top 5 Easy-to-Invest Dividend Stocks in 2021

The year 2021 is slowly rolling along. What are your plans for this year? Do you have any active investments you are banking on? Among a never-ending list of investment options, dividend stocks are the best assets to channel your money into. Dividend stocks not only provide the investor with predictable income but also form good long-term investments.

The history of dividend stock provides an appropriate starting point for beginners willing to join the market. For instance, if you are willing to invest in Apple, Apple dividend history will be quite helpful in determining how it has been performing over the course of previous years. Fortunately, there are many types of dividend stocks like Apple you can invest in and expect handsome returns after a certain financial period. In this article, we have summed up a list of easy-to-invest dividend stocks that can change your life.

Proctor and Gamble

Proctor and Gamble corporation was founded in 1836, and it has been successfully contacting businesses for almost two centuries. This company has an array of consumer products; among them are Gillette, Pampers, and Downy. These commodities are everyday essentials which customer needs for their survival, but they also form a good investment portfolio for those interested in family goods.

For the past 60 consecutive years, Proctor and Gamble corporation has been increasing its dividends. Not only does this shows Proctor’s consistency, but it also helps customers predict the company’s moves. One reason attributed to this impressive success story is Proctor’s ability to control the price of their everyday goods hence outwitting rivals and trouble causing competitors.

Coca- Cola

Coca-Cola has a rich history of dominating the beverage market with its fizzy drinks for over 100 years. The company is a no joke when it comes to business; thus, it forms a fantastic dividend stock investment option.

Though the topic of diet consciousness is slowly trickling into people’s bellies, there is no doubt that in the future this sugary drink processor will be affected. This is bad news for anyone willing to invest in Coca-Cola’s long-term dividend stocks, but wait! Do you know Coca- Cola fathered companies like Minute Maid, Simply Juices, and Honest Tea, all of which produce health-friendly foods? This is an indication that despite the decline in consumption of sugary drinks, Coca- Cola will always stay on top and continue paying handsome dividends.

Johnson & Johnson

Similar to Proctor and Gamble, Johnson & Johnson owns an impressive portfolio of goods, specifically healthcare commodities. The company also has a footprint in pharmaceutical products, and it produces healthcare devices. With this massive production chain at work, Johnson & Johnson is slowly but steadily improving its dividends.

For 58 years in a row, the company has offered tantalizing trading options for both short-term and long-term investors. You are most likely to bag the bucks when you trade in Johnson & Johnson dividend stocks this year. Don’t hesitate to grab this golden opportunity and live your dream as the next wolf on Wall Street!

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Exxon Mobil is one of the youngest companies in the world with a remarkable performance. The company was formed in 1999, and since then Exxon has been a denominator in the oil industry. The company fits in any small investor’s budget wishing to stake for a long term.

Their dividend yield is currently above 5%, with an annualized dividend of over $3. Exxon also proves its resistance to losses, resilience to problems, and commitment to people through what it does. In 2020, it was one of the few companies in this pandemic shaken world to pay out dividends on time.

British America Tobacco (BAT)

BAT can’t help but control the supply of this important stimulant. The company has diversified its products to modern-day vaping equipment, tobacco heating products, and nicotine pouches. Due to the strategies used by BAT to plow smart choices in their old habits, the company forms a good investment portal . Its dividend yield currently stands at seven percent. So as an investor, BAT offers a good long-term investment portfolio, and you can bet on its consistency to sustain your accounts in the future.

By Taylor Wilman