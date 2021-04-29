The Fed left the interest rate in the 0-0.25% range, and this number is likely to remain unchanged until the end of the year

by JustForex

American tech giant Apple Inc. has more than doubled its net profit by the new report. In the previous days, Alphabet and Facebook also reported positive results. These companies are the leaders of the main U.S. indices, so on the background of the projected GDP growth and new stimulus of 1.8 trillion dollars from Biden, further growth of American indexes is expected.

European stock indices indexes were growing moderately over the last days and have not shown such dynamics as the American ones. The main reason for the slowdown is that there are no such large-scale economic stimulus programs in Europe as in the U.S. The second reason is a low rate of vaccination, which makes it difficult to fully “open up” the economy.

The Asian market rose at the market opening on Thursday, on the background of the continued stimulation of the US economy.

Oil price continues to rise following the news about increased demand, despite the depressing situation with COVID-19 in Asia. Oil reserves increased by 90 thousand barrels. Analysts predict the growth of “black gold” to $70-80 per barrel by the end of the year.

Caterpillar, Amazon, Mcdonald’s, Twitter, NIO, Western Digital, Bristol Myers and Altria are reporting for Q1 2021 today.

Main market quotes:

S&P 500 (F) 4,183.18 -3.54 (-0.08%)

Dow Jones 33,820.38 -164.55 (-0.48%)

DAX 15,292.18 +42.91 (+0.28%)

FTSE 100 6,963.67 +18.70 (+0.27%)

USD Index 90.61 -0.30 (-0.33%)

Important events:

– Germany Unemployment Rate at 10:55 (GMT+3);

– Germany Consumer Price Index at 15:00 (GMT+3);

– U.S Gross Domestic Product at 15:30 (GMT+3).

