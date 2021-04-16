16 Apr

The DOW JONES closed above 34,000 for the first time in history, the S&P broke the record, the NASDAQ surpassed 14,000

April 16, 2021

by JustForex

The S&P 500 broke the record as a result of a rally in the tech sector and positive statistics. The Nasdaq Composite Index surpassed the 14,000 level for the first time since February 16 this year. The stock market received support from a decline of the US 10-year government bonds yield below 1.6% for the first time from the end of March. Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft shares increased by 1.5% – 1.9%.

Good economic data was also a positive factor. The US retail sales increased by 9.8% in March compared to the previous month, according to the information provided by the Commerce Department. At the same time, analysts had expected an increase of 8.4%.

Asian stock markets added within 0.9% today. Futures of the major US indices reached a moderate correction, losing within 0.1%.

The nearest futures contract for Brent crude oil continues its upward trend, adding 0.5% and trading at around $67.2 p/b, there is a possibility of the trend continuation to the level of $70.00.

Yesterday, the imposed sanctions against Russia turned out to be not so terrible. The most negative thing in this situation is the ban on the purchase of Russian government debt by American investors. But this restriction applies only to the initial acquisition; it is still possible to buy securities in the secondary market.

Main market quotes:

S&P 500 (F) 4,158.62 -3.88 (-0.09%)

Dow Jones 34,035.99 +305.10 (+0.90%)

DAX 15,361.65 +106.72 (+0.70%)

FTSE 100 7,012.25 +28.75 (+0.41%)

USD Index 91.595 -0.023 (-0.03%)

Important events:
  • – US housing construction (m/m) at 15:30 (GMT+3);
  • – University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index at 17:00 (GMT+3).

This article reflects a personal opinion and should not be interpreted as an investment advice, and/or offer, and/or a persistent request for carrying out financial transactions, and/or a guarantee, and/or a forecast of future events.

