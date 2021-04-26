The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2021.04.26

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.2014

Prev Close: 1.2097

% chg. over the last day: +0.69% On Friday EUR/USD closed the day with +0.69%. One of the main reasons for that raise was positive data on German PMI. On the H1 and H4 timeframes the price is above the moving average, the MACD is in the positive zone, and local trend line also indicates an up-trend. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.2075, 1.2049, 1.1994, 1.1957

Resistance levels: 1.2109, 1.2176, 1.2212, 1.2243 On the last trading day of last week the EUR/USD currency pair showed a good upward impulse movement, which indicates the strength of buyers. The priority remains upward, but the price is in front of the resistance level, so the recommendation is to look for entry buy points after pullback to the nearest support levels. Alternate scenario: if the price breaks down through the 1.2049 level and holds below, with a high probability the price can go down to 1.1994, thereby forming a flat with the range of 1.1994-1.2075. There is no news feed for today.

The GBP/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.3834

Prev Close: 1.3874

Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.3835, 1.3794, 1.3756, 1.3690

Resistance levels: 1.3894, 1.3944, 1.3996, 1.4149 The priority remains upward. The price broke up the 1.3894 resistance and helds above the local downtrend line. On a pullback to the broken level, it is possible to look for buy trades. Alternative scenario: if the price breaks down through the support level of 1.3835 and consolidates below it, with a high probability the price will go to 1.3756 for the test. Going below 1.3756 would cancel the bullish scenario. There is no news feed for today.

The USD/JPY currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 107.92

Prev Close: 107.86

% chg. over the last day: -0.01% Friday’s daily candlestick on the USD/JPY currency pair closed with a large tail down, and that indicated a sharp rejection of the price and the buyers initiative. Also don’t forget about the divergence in the MACD indicator. But on the H4 and H1, the price is still below the moving average. Also the lows and the highs are going down, and there is a downward channel. Trading recommendations Support levels: 107.47, 107.04, 105.92

Resistance levels: 108.19, 108.54, 109.36 The priority is still downward, but there are already the first signs of a reversal. But as long as there is no breakout of the nearest resistance level, it is better to continue open sell positions. Alternative scenario: if the price breaks out and holds above 108.19, a local up-trend might be formed for at least a week. There is no news feed for today.

The USD/CAD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.2504

Prev Close: 1.2474

% chg. over the last day: -0.24% Same as on Thursday, the USD/CAD currency pair continued to trade in a narrow range. On the H1 and H4, the price is still below the moving average, and inside the day sales impulse prevailed. The priority remains bearish, but there are small buyers pressure from the lower border of the flat, alse there is a hidden divergence on the MACD on H1. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.2460, 1.2435, 1.2379

Resistance levels: 1.2509, 1.2519, 1.2574 The priority is still down, but the best way to sell is to wait for a pullback to the broken 1.2460 support level, which can now act as resistance or look to sell from the upper boundary of the range from the 1.2509 level. Alternative scenario: if the price breaks out and holds above 1.2509, a local up-trend might be formed for at least a week. There is no news feed for today.

