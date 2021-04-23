23 Apr

The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2021.04.23

April 23, 2021

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:
  • Prev Open: 1.2029
  • Prev Close: 1.2015
  • % chg. over the last day: -0.11%

Yesterday the EUR/USD pair was trading in a downtrend and closed the day with -0.11%. On the H1 and the H4 timeframes, the price is above the moving average. The MACD on the H4 is in the positive zone. Buying is the priority.

Trading recommendations
  • Support levels: 1.1990, 1.1927, 1.1860, 1.1797, 1.1700
  • Resistance levels: 1.2080, 1.2100, 1.2242

Yesterday, the currency pair tested the 1.1990 support level and showed an uptrend on lower timeframes. In the future, we recommend looking for entry points for buying after the price breaks out and gains a foothold above the level of 1.2080.

Alternative scenario: after the price breaks through the 1.1990 level, the price may go to the 1.1927 support level.

EUR/USD
News feed for 2021.04.23:
  • – US New Home Sales (Mar) at 17:00 (GMT+3);
  • – A Speech by Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB at 17:30 (GMT+3).

The GBP/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:
  • Prev Open: 1.3922
  • Prev Close: 1.3839
  • % chg. over the last day: -0.59%

Yesterday, the GBP/USD currency pair was trading in a downtrend and closed the day with a result of -0.59%. On the hourly chart, GBP/USD is trading above the 200-day moving average. The situation is similar on the four-hour chart. At this point, it is best to consider buying the instrument.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Trading recommendations
  • Support levels: 1.3807, 1.3750, 1.3667
  • Resistance levels: 1.3884, 1.3918, 1.4008

Yesterday, the currency pair tested the moving averages on the H1 and H4 timeframes. We assume that the pair will continue to grow. It is best to consider buying entry points after the price breaks out and fixes above the level of 1.3918.

Alternative scenario: after the price breaks down and consolidates below the level of 1.3807, short positions to 1.3750 can be considered.

GBP/USD
News feed for 2021.04.23:
  • – US New Home Sales (Mar) at 17:00 (GMT+3).

The USD/JPY currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:
  • Prev Open: 108.05
  • Prev Close: 107.96
  • % chg. over the last day: -0.08%

Yesterday, the USD/JPY pair traded in a narrow range, showing a change of -0.08%. On the H1 and H4 timeframes, the price is below the moving average, which tells us about the continuation of the downward movement. It is best to look for entry points to sell.

Trading recommendations
  • Support levels: 107.87, 107.00
  • Resistance levels: 108.60, 109.08, 109.75

At the moment, we are considering selling the instrument. The main scenario is looking for a sell entry point after price correction to 108.60 or after breaking through the level of 107.87. It is also worth paying attention to the MACD divergence, which may signal a trend reversal.

Alternative scenario: if the price breaks through and consolidates above the level of 108.60, it is worth considering buying to the level of 109.08.

USD/JPY
News feed for 2021.04.23:
  • – US New Home Sales (Mar) at 17:00 (GMT+3).

The USD/CAD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:
  • Prev Open: 1.2495
  • Prev Close: 1.2503
  • % chg. over the last day: +0.07%

Yesterday, the USD/CAD pair was trading in a narrow range of 1.2475 – 1.2515, showing a +0.07% change. At the moment, the currency pair is below the moving average. The MACD indicator is in the negative zone. It is worth considering selling the instrument.

Trading recommendations
  • Support levels: 1.2475, 1.2364
  • Resistance levels: 1.2531, 1.2628

At the moment, we are considering selling the instrument. The entry point should be looked for after the price breaks down and consolidates below the level of 1.2475.

Alternative scenario: after breaking out and consolidating above the level of 1.2531, you can open buy deals to 1.2628.

USD/CAD
News feed for 2021.04.23:
  • – US New Home Sales (Mar) at 17:00 (GMT+3).

by JustForex

 

This article reflects a personal opinion and should not be interpreted as an investment advice, and/or offer, and/or a persistent request for carrying out financial transactions, and/or a guarantee, and/or a forecast of future events.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Silver Calling the Precious Metals Sector Higher Apr 23, 2021 - Technical analyst Clive Maund charts silver and explains why he believes it is beginning a major new uptrend and what that implies for other precious metals. Source: Clive Maund for Streetwise Reports   04/22/2021  Gold and silver improved last week and…
John Maynard Keynes: unusually for an economist, he did not think people were very rational Apr 22, 2021 - By Eugenio Proto, University of Glasgow  - When people think of John Maynard Keynes, who died 75 years ago on April 21, they probably think of his ideas about economic demand and how government spending is essential to emerge from…
Hydrogen is one future fuel oil execs and environmentalists could both support as rival countries search for climate solutions Apr 22, 2021 - By John Ballantine, Brandeis University  Tehran, 1943: Joseph Stalin, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill – hosted by the young Shah Reza Pahlavi – agree on plans for the two-front attack on Hitler while sketching out the east-west division of…