The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2021.04.23

The EUR/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.2029

Prev Close: 1.2015

% chg. over the last day: -0.11% Yesterday the EUR/USD pair was trading in a downtrend and closed the day with -0.11%. On the H1 and the H4 timeframes, the price is above the moving average. The MACD on the H4 is in the positive zone. Buying is the priority. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.1990, 1.1927, 1.1860, 1.1797, 1.1700

Resistance levels: 1.2080, 1.2100, 1.2242 Yesterday, the currency pair tested the 1.1990 support level and showed an uptrend on lower timeframes. In the future, we recommend looking for entry points for buying after the price breaks out and gains a foothold above the level of 1.2080. Alternative scenario: after the price breaks through the 1.1990 level, the price may go to the 1.1927 support level. News feed for 2021.04.23: – US New Home Sales (Mar) at 17:00 (GMT+3);

– A Speech by Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB at 17:30 (GMT+3).

The GBP/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.3922

Prev Close: 1.3839

Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.3807, 1.3750, 1.3667

Resistance levels: 1.3884, 1.3918, 1.4008 Yesterday, the currency pair tested the moving averages on the H1 and H4 timeframes. We assume that the pair will continue to grow. It is best to consider buying entry points after the price breaks out and fixes above the level of 1.3918. Alternative scenario: after the price breaks down and consolidates below the level of 1.3807, short positions to 1.3750 can be considered. News feed for 2021.04.23: – US New Home Sales (Mar) at 17:00 (GMT+3).

The USD/JPY currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 108.05

Prev Close: 107.96

% chg. over the last day: -0.08% Yesterday, the USD/JPY pair traded in a narrow range, showing a change of -0.08%. On the H1 and H4 timeframes, the price is below the moving average, which tells us about the continuation of the downward movement. It is best to look for entry points to sell. Trading recommendations Support levels: 107.87, 107.00

Resistance levels: 108.60, 109.08, 109.75 At the moment, we are considering selling the instrument. The main scenario is looking for a sell entry point after price correction to 108.60 or after breaking through the level of 107.87. It is also worth paying attention to the MACD divergence, which may signal a trend reversal. Alternative scenario: if the price breaks through and consolidates above the level of 108.60, it is worth considering buying to the level of 109.08. News feed for 2021.04.23: – US New Home Sales (Mar) at 17:00 (GMT+3).

The USD/CAD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.2495

Prev Close: 1.2503

% chg. over the last day: +0.07% Yesterday, the USD/CAD pair was trading in a narrow range of 1.2475 – 1.2515, showing a +0.07% change. At the moment, the currency pair is below the moving average. The MACD indicator is in the negative zone. It is worth considering selling the instrument. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.2475, 1.2364

Resistance levels: 1.2531, 1.2628 At the moment, we are considering selling the instrument. The entry point should be looked for after the price breaks down and consolidates below the level of 1.2475. Alternative scenario: after breaking out and consolidating above the level of 1.2531, you can open buy deals to 1.2628. News feed for 2021.04.23: – US New Home Sales (Mar) at 17:00 (GMT+3).

