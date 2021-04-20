20 Apr

The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2021.04.20

April 20, 2021

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:
  • Prev Open: 1.1972
  • Prev Close: 1.2036
  • % chg. over the last day: +0.53%

Yesterday, the EUR/USD currency pair was trading in a strong upward movement and closed the day with a result of +0.53%. On the H1 and H4 timeframes, the price is above the moving average. The MACD is in the positive zone. The upward movement is still possible.

Trading recommendations
  • Support levels: 1.2047, 1.1990, 1.1927, 1.1860, 1.1797, 1.1700
  • Resistance levels: 1.2100, 1.2242

The EUR/USD currency pair is showing a strong upward movement. We recommend looking for entry points to buy. It is best to look for entry points after the price corrects to the support level of 1.1990.

Alternative scenario: after the price breaks through and fixes below the level of 1.2047, it may go to the support level of 1.1990.

EUR/USD
There is no news feed for today.

The GBP/USD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:
  • Prev Open: 1.3818
  • Prev Close: 1.3985
  • % chg. over the last day: +1.20%

Yesterday, the GBP/USD currency pair was trading in an uptrend and closed the day with a result of +1.20%. On the hourly chart, GBP/USD is trading above the moving average MA (200). The situation is similar on the four-hour chart. The MACD indicator is in the positive zone on the H1. Based on the above, it is probably worth buying the asset.

Trading recommendations
  • Support levels: 1.3667, 1.3750, 1.3807,1.3917
  • Resistance levels: 1.4000

At the moment, the price has approached the resistance level – 1.4000. Only the purchase of an asset should be considered. It is best to look for entry points on the price correction to the 1.3917 level.

Alternative scenario: after the price breaks through and consolidates below the level of 1.3917, short positions to the level of 1.3800 should be considered.

GBP/USD
There is no news feed for today.

The USD/JPY currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:
  • Prev Open: 108.76
  • Prev Close: 108.12
  • % chg. over the last day: -0.59%

Yesterday, the USD/JPY currency pair was trading in a downtrend and showed a change of -0.59%. On the H1 and H4 timeframes, the price is below the moving average, which tells us about the continuation of the downward movement. For now, it is worth sticking to the bearish trade.

Trading recommendations
  • Support levels: 107.00
  • Resistance levels: 108.60, 109, 109.75

While the price is below the moving average on the H1 timeframe, it is worth looking for entry points to sell the instrument. The main scenario is looking for a sell entry point after price correction to the level of 108.60.

Alternative scenario: if the price breaks through and consolidates above the level of 109.08, it is worth buying to the level of 109.75.

USD/JPY
There is no news feed for today.

The USD/CAD currency pair

Technical indicators of the currency pair:
  • Prev Open: 1.2502
  • Prev Close: 1.2529
  • % chg. over the last day: +0.21%

Yesterday, the USD/CAD currency pair was trading in the range of 1.2475 – 1.2545, showing an increase of 0.21%. At the moment, the currency pair is below the moving average, and the MACD indicator is in the negative zone. Based on the above, it is worth selling the instrument.

Trading recommendations
  • Support levels: 1.2475, 1.2364
  • Resistance levels: 1.2628, 1.2560

At this point, it is best to consider selling. The entry point should be sought after the price breaks through and consolidates below the level of 1.2475.

Alternative scenario: after breaking through and fixing above the level of 1.2560, you can open buy deals to 1.2628.

USD/CAD
There is no news feed for today.

This article reflects a personal opinion and should not be interpreted as an investment advice, and/or offer, and/or a persistent request for carrying out financial transactions, and/or a guarantee, and/or a forecast of future events.

