The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2021.04.19

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.1961

Prev Close: 1.1981

% chg. over the last day: +0.16% On Friday, the EUR/USD pair traded in the range of 1.1950 – 1.1995 and closed the day with a result of +0.16%. On the H1 and the H4 timeframes, the price is above the moving average. The MACD is in the positive zone. The uptrend persists, which tells us that it is better to stick with ideas towards buying. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.1990, 1.1927, 1.1860, 1.1797, 1.1700

Resistance levels: 1.2100, 1.2242 As for EUR/USD, the upward movement remains. We recommend looking for entry points to buy. It is best to look for entry points after the price corrects to the support level of 1.1990. Alternative scenario: after the price breaks through and consolidates below the level of 1.1990, the price may go to the support level of 1.1927. There is no news feed for today.

The GBP/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.3773

Prev Close: 1.3830

Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.3667, 1.3750, 1.3807

Resistance levels: 1.3917 At the moment, the price is above the moving average, which tells us about an uptrend. The MACD is also in positive territory. Only buying should be considered. It is best to look for entry points on the price correction to the 1.3800 level. Alternative scenario: after the price breaks through and consolidates below the level of 1.3800, short positions to the level of 1.3750 should be considered. There is no news feed for today.

The USD/JPY currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 108.72

Prev Close: 108.78

% chg. over the last day: +0.06% On Friday, the USD/JPY pair traded in a narrow range of 108.60 – 108.95 and showed a change of +0.06%. On the H1 and H4 timeframes, the price is below the moving average, which tells us about the continuation of the downward movement. For now, it is better to stick to the bearish trade. Trading recommendations Support levels: 107.00

Resistance levels: 108.60, 109, 109.75 While the price is below the moving average on the H1 timeframe, it is worth looking for entry points to sell the instrument. The main scenario is the search for a sell entry point after price correction to the level of 108.60. Alternative scenario: if the price breaks out and consolidates above the level of 109.08, it is worth buying to 109.75. There is no news feed for today.

The USD/CAD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.2538

Prev Close: 1.2505

% chg. over the last day: -0.25% On Friday, the USD/CAD currency pair was trading in a downtrend and showed a 0.25% drop. At the moment, the currency pair is below the moving average, and the MACD indicator is in the negative zone. So it is worth selling the instrument. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.2477, 1.2364

Resistance levels: 1.2628, 1.2560 At this point, it is best to consider selling. The entry point should be sought after the price breaks down and consolidates below the level of 1.2477. Alternative scenario: after breaking out and consolidating above the level of 1.2560, one should open buy deals to 1.2628. There is no news feed for today.

