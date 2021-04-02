The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2021.04.02

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.1729

Prev Close: 1.1776

% chg. over the last day: +0.40% The euro shows a northern rebound on the back of positive data in the Eurozone manufacturing sector and a decrease in trade volumes. The US labor market data will be released today. Traders expect positive data, although the market response may be low ahead of the holiday weekend. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.1688, 1.1601

The main scenario for EUR/USD is trading in a sideways range. The technical indicators show a likely continuation of the northern trend, as the MACD has consolidated above zero and the price is above the moving averages. The ADX hardly reacted to Thursday's movements, which casts doubt on further growth. Alternative scenario: if the price manages to gain a foothold above the level of 1.1815, the pair may grow to 1.1889. The breakdown of 1.1688 will indicate the resumption of the southern movement. News feed for 2021.04.02: – US Non-Farm Payroll (Mar) at 15:30 (GMT+3);

– US Unemployment Rate (Mar) at 15:30 (GMT+3).

The GBP/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.3779

Prev Close: 1.3829

Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.3705, 1.3680

Resistance levels: 1.3846, 1.3929 The main scenario for GBP/USD is buying. The technical indicators point to an increase in bullish pressure on the H1 timeframe. At the same time, on higher timeframes, the indicators point to a flat, and on the H1, the price is close to the overbought area. This suggests a possible short-term rally until Tuesday. Alternative scenario: if the pair consolidates above 1.3846, the pound may resume its growth to 1.3929. A breakdown of 1.3778 could trigger a further fall to 1.3705. News feed for 2021.04.02: – US Non-Farm Payroll (Mar) at 15:30 (GMT+3);

The USD/JPY currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 110.70

Prev Close: 110.60

% chg. over the last day: -0.09% The dollar-yen pair is showing the first signs of a correction in light of a decline in the US dollar across the entire spectrum of the market. The southern pullback is facilitated by the decline in government bond yields. At the same time, the stock market is prone to growth, which supports the pair. Trading recommendations Support levels: 109.38, 108.35

Resistance levels: 111.71, 112.24 The main scenario is trading in a sideways range. The ADX has not yet shown a significant reaction to the decline. The MACD has consolidated below zero, which confirms the beginning of a pullback, but the price is between the moving averages. The overall result is neutral, which indicates an upcoming flat. An alternative scenario implies the price fixing below 110.30. In this case, the pair could drop to 109.38. A breakout of 110.98 could send the pair towards 111.71. News feed for 2021.04.02: – US Non-Farm Payroll (Mar) at 15:30 (GMT+3);

The USD/CAD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.2557

Prev Close: 1.2542

% chg. over the last day: -0.12% The Canadian dollar rose following oil quotes after the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday. The cartel decided to resume the increase in production volumes. Until June, the supply on the oil market may increase by 1 million barrels per day. After the announcement oil prices has increased slightly, as the expected increase in supplies is only ¼ part of the volume by which production was cut last year. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.2574, 1.2446

Resistance levels: 1.2629, 1.2745 The main scenario is selling. The ADX shows the growth of bearish pressure, which indicates a probability of reaching the first support level. This is also confirmed by the MACD, which has consolidated below zero, and the moving averages, which has turned to the south. Alternative scenario: if the price manages to gain a foothold above 1.2588, the pair may resume growth to 1.2629. News feed for 2021.04.02: – US Non-Farm Payroll (Mar) at 15:30 (GMT+3);

