21 Apr

North Atlantic stocks continued to decline, Asia followed the trend

April 21, 2021

by JustForex

Stock indices in the US and Western Europe declined on Tuesday, closing in the red for the second session in a row. Unemployment in the UK fell to 4.9% from 5% in December and February.

On Tuesday, Netflix Inc reported a slowdown in new subscriber growth in the first quarter. As a result, the company’s shares plummeted in OTC trading in the United States.

Oil prices are falling amid renewed increases in COVID-19 incidence in several Asian countries, which calls into question the prospects for a recovery in global demand. Another driver of the decline was the data of the American Petroleum Institute (API) on the growth of oil and distillate reserves in the US last week. Oil reserves increased by 436,000 barrels.

The safe dollar received some respite after the global stock indices pulled back from record highs. At the same time, the rise in the number of coronavirus cases from India to Canada undermined the prospects for a rapid recovery of the global economy.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Stock indices of the Asia-Pacific region declined in the morning following the fall of the US stock market for the second day in a row. Also, quotes for gold futures fell to $1,781 during the Asian trading on Wednesday.

Main market quotes:

S&P 500 (F) 4,127.62 +1.12 (+0.03%)

Dow Jones 33,821.30 -256.33 (-0.75%)

DAX 15,181.60 +52.09 (+0.34%)

FTSE 100 6,888.07 +28.20 (+0.41%)

USD Index 91.218 -0.009 (-0.01%)

Important events:
  • – A Speech by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey at 13:30 (GMT+3);
  • – The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Canada (Mar) at 15:30 (GMT+3);
  • – Bank of Canada Interest Rate Decision at 17:00 (GMT+3).

by JustForex

 

This article reflects a personal opinion and should not be interpreted as an investment advice, and/or offer, and/or a persistent request for carrying out financial transactions, and/or a guarantee, and/or a forecast of future events.

Financial News Stock Market News
This “Lopsided” Stock Market Ratio Is Sending a Clear Signal Apr 21, 2021 - Investors always find ways to "rationalize" bearish or bullish stances By Elliott Wave International For a stock market investor who understands that markets are not random or chaotic but instead patterned, the most important information to know is the price…
China’s record first quarter fuels strong expansion in 2021 Apr 20, 2021 - By Dan Steinbock - China’s 1st quarter record performance will accelerate momentum in China and support recovery in the US and global economic prospects – as long as unwarranted geopolitical tensions remain in check. A year ago, China’s first quarter plunge…
Why Wall Street investors’ trading California water futures is nothing to fear – and unlikely to work anyway Apr 19, 2021 - By Ellen Bruno, University of California, Berkeley and Heidi Schweizer, North Carolina State University  Water is one of the world’s most vital resources. So is there reason to freak out now that profit-hungry hedge funds and other investors can trade…