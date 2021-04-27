Murrey Math Lines 27.04.2021 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD has rebounded from 8/8. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and then continue moving downwards to reach the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may be canceled if the price breaks 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow towards the resistance at +1/8.





In the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, NZDUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average to indicate an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, rebound from it, and then resume growling to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. In this case, the instrument may reverse and resume falling towards the support at 5/8.





As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.