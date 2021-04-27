27 Apr

Murrey Math Lines 27.04.2021 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

April 27, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, AUDUSD has rebounded from 8/8. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and then continue moving downwards to reach the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may be canceled if the price breaks 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow towards the resistance at +1/8.

AUDUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.

AUDUSD_M15
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, NZDUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average to indicate an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8, rebound from it, and then resume growling to reach the resistance at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. In this case, the instrument may reverse and resume falling towards the support at 5/8.

NZDUSD_H4
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its growth.

NZDUSD_M15

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

