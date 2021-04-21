21 Apr

Murrey Math Lines 21.04.2021 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

April 21, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, USDJPY is trading below it, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 2/8, rebound from it, and then resume falling to reach the support at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards the resistance at 4/8.

USDJPY_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue the descending tendency.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





USDJPY_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

In the H4 chart, USDCAD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average. In this case, the price is expected to test 7/8, rebound from it, and then resume the ascending tendency to reach the resistance at 8/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 5/8.

USDCAD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading upwards to reach 8/8 from the H4 chart.

USDCAD_M15

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Kansas City Southern Receives $33.7 Billion Buyout Bid from Canadian National Railway Apr 21, 2021 - Source: Streetwise Reports   04/20/2021  - Shares of Kansas City Southern traded 15% higher after Canadian National Railway Co. made a competing offer to acquire the company in a stock and cash transaction valued at $33.7 billion. Canadian National Railway Co.…
The US electric power sector is halfway to zero carbon emissions Apr 21, 2021 - By Ryan Wiser, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; Bentham Paulos, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; Dev Millstein, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and Joseph Rand, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory  CC BY-ND Renewable energy’s rapid growth is accelerating a national shift to a carbon-free…
What’s next for Cuba and the United States after Raul Castro’s retirement Apr 21, 2021 - By Joseph J. Gonzalez, Appalachian State University  Cuba’s Castro dynasty has officially ended. On April 16, 2021, Raul Castro – younger brother of longtime Cuban leader Fidel Castro – relinquished his position as first secretary of the Communist Party of…