Murrey Math Lines 15.04.2021 (USDCHF, GOLD)

April 15, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

In the H4 chart of USDCHF, there has been a “false breakout” of 3/8. In this case, the price is expected to grow to break 4/8 and then continue trading upwards to reach the resistance at 5/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may fall towards the support at 0.9155.

Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue the ascending tendency.

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD is still consolidating between 3/8 and 5/8. In this case, the price is expected to break 4/8 and continue growing to reach the resistance at 5/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards the support at 2/8.

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue growing.

