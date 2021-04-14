14 Apr

Murrey Math Lines 14.04.2021 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

April 14, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”

In the H4 chart, USDJPY is consolidating between 3/8 and 5/8. In this case, the price is expected to test 3/8, rebound from it, and then resume growing to reach the resistance at 4/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 3/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards the next support at 2/8.

USDJPY_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

As we can see in the M15 chart, the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator is pretty far away from the price, that’s why the pair may resume the ascending tendency only after rebounding from 3/8 from the H4 chart.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





USDJPY_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

In the H4 chart, after rebounding from the 200-day Moving Average, USDCAD is trading below it, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 5/8 and continue the descending tendency to reach the support at 4/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and resume growing towards the resistance at 8/8.

USDCAD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading downwards.

USDCAD_M15

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Embrace the unexpected: To teach AI how to handle new situations, change the rules of the game Apr 14, 2021 - By Mayank Kejriwal, University of Southern California  - My colleagues and I changed a digital version of Monopoly so that instead of getting US$200 each time a player passes Go, the player is charged a wealth tax. We didn’t do…
Coinbase is listing for US$100 billion on NASDAQ, but you might be better buying bitcoin instead Apr 14, 2021 - By Andrew Urquhart, University of Reading  - Coinbase, the San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange, is going public on April 14. The company will trade under the ticker COIN and list 114,850,769 shares on the NASDAQ with an initial valuation of US$100…
MLB’s decision to drop Atlanta highlights the economic power companies can wield over lawmakers – when they choose to Apr 13, 2021 - By Benjamin Means, University of South Carolina  - Major League Baseball knows how to exert leverage over local lawmakers. Over 100 companies, including Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola, reacted to Georgia’s new restrictive voting law by publicly denouncing it. While…