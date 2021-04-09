09 Apr

Murrey Math Lines 09.04.2021 (BRENT, S&P 500)

April 9, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

BRENT

On H4, Brent quotations overcome 0/8 and escaped the oversold area. Currently, we expect growth to the resistance level of 2/8. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the support at 0/8 downwards. In this case, the price might drop deeper down to -1/8.

BRENT_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of further price growth.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





BRENT_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

On H4, the quotations are trading in the overbought area. Currently, a breakaway of +1/8 can provoke a correctional decline to the nearest support at 8/8. The scenario might be canceled by a breakaway of +2/8 upwards, which will reshuffle the Murrey lines and set new goals of price moves.

S&P 500_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the lower border of VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, which means the falling will only be signaled by a breakaway of +1/8 on H4.

S&P 500_M15

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Energy Forex and Currency News
Gold Bottom? Apr 9, 2021 - Peter Krauth, editor of the Gold Resource Investor, explains why the action in gold prices is starting to look bullish for the first time in months. Source: Peter Krauth for Streetwise Reports   04/06/2021 Enthusiastic gold investors everywhere are wondering has…
March Malevolence, Lessons from a Hockey Great, and Precious Metals Apr 8, 2021 - Source: Michael Ballanger for Streetwise Reports   04/06/2021  Sector expert Michael Ballanger advises investors they should never rest on previous successes. "You're only as good as your last shift." —NHL legend Gordie Howe In the business of writing a weekly letter,…
Technology innovation gives government leverage to drive down emissions fast – here’s how Apr 8, 2021 - By Jessika E. Trancik, Massachusetts Institute of Technology  To avert the worst effects of climate change, global greenhouse gas emissions should fall at faster rates than they have risen for over a century. Economies must essentially turn on a dime…