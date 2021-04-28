Markets are paralyzed ahead of a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)

by JustForex

Strong reports from major U.S. companies are pushing indices higher. But the market is showing low volatility as investors took a temporary pause after a proposal from Joe Biden to raise taxes on corporations and individuals last week.

The ECB released macroeconomic statistics on the change in assets on its balance sheet. The numbers have increased by more than 4 times, which is the highest growth rate in the last month. This scenario may have a negative impact on the euro, since the more money is printed, the cheaper the national currency is.

OPEC+ representatives started talking about a possible increase in oil supply, despite the growth of COVID-19 cases in India and Latin America. The oil price continued to rise on Tuesday, adding 0.82%. Crude Oil Inventories report is expected today, which may have a significant impact on the price change.

Asian stock markets are showing mixed dynamics. China’s index CSI 300 increased by 0.26% while Japan’s Nikkei decreased by 0.46%.

Boeing, Shopify, Facebook, Spotify, Qualcomm, eBay, Apple and Teva are reporting for Q1 2021 today.

Main market quotes:

S&P 500 (F) 4,186.72 -0.90 (-0.02%)

Dow Jones 33,984.93 +3.36 (+0.01%)

DAX 15,249.27 -47.07 (-0.31%)

FTSE 100 6,944.97 -18.15 (-0.26%)

USD Index 90.88 +0.07 (+0.08%)

Important events:

– Canada Retail Sales at 15:30 (GMT+3);

– ECB President Christine Lagarde Speech at 17:00 (GMT+3);

– Crude Oil Stocks at 17:30 (GMT+3);

– FOMC Interest Rate Decision at 21:00 (GMT+3);

– FOMC Press Conference at 21:30 (GMT+3).

by JustForex

This article reflects a personal opinion and should not be interpreted as an investment advice, and/or offer, and/or a persistent request for carrying out financial transactions, and/or a guarantee, and/or a forecast of future events.