26 Apr

Major investors and hedge funds remain bullish on US indices

April 26, 2021

by JustForex

On Thursday, despite the fact that the stock market fell by an average of 1% concerning the news on Biden’s plans to raise the capital gains tax, the market rebounded very strongly on Friday, showing that investors continue to believe in rising indices. Also, the S&P 500 index was able to update its historical maximum.

Last week, oil prices fell sharply because of the news that the U.S. is drafting an anti-trust bill against OPEC. The U.S. government does not like OPEC’s restrictions on oil production. The price was decreased by 3% concerning the news on the huge imbalance of aggressive selling. And if the price goes below 60.50 (CL futures), the oil local downtrend is likely to continue. The OPEC+ meeting is expected to take place this week, and it will probably determine the oil’s fate, whether the uptrend in oil will continue or not.

Asia-Pacific stock markets closed Friday’s trading with upward movement, reacting optimistically to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ecology-related statements. But Japan’s index declined because of the expectations of new “coronavirus” economic losses.

Main market quotes:

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





S&P 500 (F) 4,180.17 +45.19 (+1.09%)

Dow Jones 34,043.49 +227.59 (+0.67%)

DAX 15,279.62 -40.90 (-0.27%)

FTSE 100 6,938.56 +0.32 (+0.0046%)

USD Index 90.76 -0.1 (-0.11%)

Important events:
  • – US Core Durable Goods Orders at 15:30 (GMT+3).

by JustForex

 

This article reflects a personal opinion and should not be interpreted as an investment advice, and/or offer, and/or a persistent request for carrying out financial transactions, and/or a guarantee, and/or a forecast of future events.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Market Leverage Reaches New All-Time Highs As The Excess Phase Rally Continues Apr 26, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - A recent Forbes article highlights the incredible increase in market leverage since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.  There has never been a time in recent history where market leverage has reached these extreme levels.  Additionally, highly…
COT Currency Futures Charts: US Dollar, Euro, Canadian Dollar, New Zealand Dollar, Peso Apr 24, 2021 - By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The latest COT data is updated…
COT Bonds Futures Charts: Eurodollars, 10-Year, 2-Year, Ultra 10-Year, Fed Funds Apr 24, 2021 - Fed Funds,  5-Year Treasury Notes, By CountingPips.com COT Home | Data Tables | Data Downloads | Newsletter Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The…