Investors are cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve Meeting and the continuation of the reporting season

by JustForex
On Monday, American indices remained at about the same level, but optimism for the further continuation of the uptrend remains. With high probability, investors will buy the S&P 500 with the expectation of the release of positive statistics on the US GDP on Thursday. The analysts forecast for GDP is 6.6% (previous 4.3%).
European indices remain positive as well, as global markets started the week in relatively upbeat sentiment after new signs of a fast economic recovery emerged last week. The DAX index rose by +0.11%, while the British FTSE 100 showed a +0.35% gain.
Oil rapidly rebounded on Monday, but investors remained concerned about fuel demand recovery as the number of COVID-19 cases in India continues to increase, and India is the world’s third-largest oil importer.
The following companies: AMD, UPS, Alphabet, VISA, BP, Pinterest, Enphaser, Texas Instruments and Microsoft are also reporting today for Q1 2021.
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
Main market quotes:
S&P 500 (F) 4,187.62 +7.45 (+0.18%)
Dow Jones 33,981.57 -61.92 (-0.18%)
DAX 15,296.34 +16.72 (+0.11%)
FTSE 100 6,963.12 +24.56 (+0.35%)
USD Index 90.89 +0.09 (+0.09%)
- – BoJ Interest Rate Decision at 05:00 (GMT+3);
- – BoJ Monetary Policy Statement at 05:00 (GMT+3);
- – BoJ Press Conference at 08:00 (GMT+3);
- – Consumer Confidence Index at 17:00 (GMT+3);
- – BoC’s Governor Macklem Speech at 23:00 (GMT+3).
by JustForex
This article reflects a personal opinion and should not be interpreted as an investment advice, and/or offer, and/or a persistent request for carrying out financial transactions, and/or a guarantee, and/or a forecast of future events.