30 Apr

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 30.04.2021 (AUDCAD, EURGBP, CADCHF)

April 30, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDCAD, “Australian Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

AUDCAD is trading at 0.9543; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.9595 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.9405. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.9705. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.9800.

AUDCAD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP is trading at 0.8693; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.8675 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.8835. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the downside border of a Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.8625. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.8535. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the pattern’s upside border and fix above 0.8725.

EURGBP
CADCHF, “Canadian Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

CADCHF is trading at 0.7399; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7350 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7525. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.7305. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.7215. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 0.7425.

CADCHF

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

