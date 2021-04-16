16 Apr

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 16.04.2021 (GBPNZD, NZDCHF, XAGUSD)

April 16, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

GBPNZD, “Great Britain Pound vs New Zealand Dollar”

GBPNZD is trading at 1.9194; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.9260 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.8775. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.9505. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.9615.

GBPNZD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

NZDCHF, “New Zealand Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





NZDCHF is trading at 0.6602; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6565 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.6705. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6465. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6375.

NZDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAGUSD, “Silver vs US Dollar”

XAGUSD is trading at 25.88; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 25.15 and then resume moving upwards to reach 27.45. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 24.45. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 23.55.

XAGUSD

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
See This “Anatomy of a Bursting Bubble” Apr 16, 2021 - "Parabolic advances are inherently unsustainable" By Elliott Wave International Those who are familiar with the Elliott wave model for analyzing and forecasting financial markets know that a main trend takes the form of five waves. Thus, when the fifth wave…
Global markets near record peaks and will get stronger: deVere CEO Apr 16, 2021 - By George Prior - As the FTSE 100 hits 7,000 points for the first time since the Covid pandemic, global stock markets are poised to “get even stronger”, says the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory…
First New Source of Copper Supply in the US in a Decade Comes Online Apr 15, 2021 - Maurice Jackson of Proven and Probable talks with Stephen Gill, chairman of Nevada Copper, who discusses his company's copper project, where the underground mine is ramping up production and the open pit is fully permitted. Source: Maurice Jackson for Streetwise…