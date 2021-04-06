Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 06.04.2021 (CADCHF, BRENT, GBPNZD)

Article By RoboForex.com

CADCHF, “Canadian Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair is trading at 0.7478 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.7465 is expected, followed by growth to 0.7585. An additional signal supporting the growth can be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.7405, which will entail further falling to 0.7315. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 0.7515.





BRENT

Oil is trading at 62.67 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 63.15 is expected, followed by falling to 56.75. An additional signal supporting the growth can be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 65.35, which will entail further growth to 67.65.





GBPNZD, “Great Britain Pound vs New Zealand Dollar”

The currency pair is trading at 1.9701 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.9660 is expected, followed by growth to 1.9965. An additional signal supporting the growth can be a bounce off the lower border of the Triangle. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.9475, which will entail further falling to 1.9385. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 1.9830.

