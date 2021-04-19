19 Apr

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 19.04.2021

April 19, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After breaking the ascending channel at 1.1973, EURUSD has reached the target at 1.1955; right now, it is growing towards 1.1967. Later, the market may fall to reach 1.1933 and then form one more ascending structure to return to 1.1967.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has completed the ascending wave at 1.3830; right now, it is still moving upwards. Possibly, today the pair may reach 1.3869 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3750.

GBPUSD
USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After finishing the descending wave at 75.30, USDRUB is expected to grow towards 76.66. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure with the short-term target at 74.00.

USDRUB
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After reaching its predicted downside target at 108.55, USDJPY is growing towards 109.15 and may later fall to reach 108.74, thus forming a new consolidation range between the two latter levels. After that, the instrument may break the range to the upside and form one more ascending structure with the target at 109.80.

USDJPY
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is moving upwards to reach 0.9223. Later, the market may start a new decline with the target at 0.9166 and then resume growing to return to 0.9223.

USDCHF
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still consolidating at the top not far from 0.7727. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and form a new descending structure with the first target at 0.7600. The key downside target is at 0.7454. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards to reach 0.7850.

AUDUSD
BRENT

After finishing the ascending wave at 67.07, Brent is correcting. Today, the asset may complete the correction by testing 65.50 from above and then grow with the target at 67.40.

BRENT
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues growing towards 1787.74. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 1762.16 and then resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 1810.50.

GOLD
S&P 500

The S&P index is still moving upwards. Possibly, the asset may extend this structure up to 4221.0 and then start a new correction towards 4152.6. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 4303.3.

S&P 500

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

