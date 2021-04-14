14 Apr

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 14.04.2021

April 14, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After rebounding from 1.1877, EURUSD has broken 1.1920 to the upside. Possibly, today the pair may grow to reach 1.1967 and then start a new correction to test 1.1920 from above. Later, the market may resume trading upwards to reach 1.1980 and then form a new descending structure with the first target at 1.1860.

EURUSD
GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD continues the correction towards 1.3792. After that, the instrument may resume falling to break 1.3680 and then continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.3590.

GBPUSD
USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After finishing the descending structure at 76.60, USDRUB is expected to consolidate around this level. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may fall with the short-term target at 75.57 and then start a new growth to return to 76.60.

USDRUB
USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After completing the descending structure at 109.16 along with the correction towards 109.54, USDJPY is still falling to reach 108.60. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 109.75.

USDJPY
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still falling with the predicted target at 0.9191. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 0.9313.

USDCHF
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.7655. Possibly, the pair may expand the range up to 0.7727 and then start a new decline to reach 0.7454.

AUDUSD
BRENT

Brent is still consolidating around 63.00 without any particular direction; right now, it is trading towards the upside border at 64.05. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may grow towards 65.50; if to the downside – resume trading downwards to complete this wave at 60.00 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 66.00.

BRENT
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After finishing the correction at 1725.55, Gold has returned to 1749.25. Today, the metal may grow to break 1756.00 and then continue growing with the target at 1795.49.

GOLD
S&P 500

The S&P index is still growing towards 4160.3. Later, the market may form a new descending structure with the first target at 4006.0.

