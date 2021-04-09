09 Apr

Fibonacci Retracement Analysis 09.04.2021 (AUDUSD, USDCAD)

April 9, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the wave of correctional growth after the convergence did not demonstrate any impressive move. Further growth is not excluded, but the priority is further development of the downtrend to 50.0% (0.7500) and 61.8% (0.7380) Fibo. The resistance is still at the high of 0.8007.

AUDUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On H1, the correctional growth reached just 23.6% Fibo. After a local divergence, the decline will head for 0.7532, and a breakaway here will signal further development of the medium-term downtrend. However, in case of a bounce, the wave of growth will head for 38.2% (0.7713) and 50.0% (0.7769).

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





AUDUSD_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar’

On H4, the market remains in the correctional phase after a wave of growth to 50.0% Fibo. The fact that the declining wave has not dropped to the low and support at 1.2365 might mean that buyers are strong. When the correctional phase is over, growth might continue to 61.8% (1.2683) and 76.0% (1.2757), but the main goal is the local high of 1.2881.

USDCAD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On H1, one can see the inner construction of the correctional phase. The declining wave has reached 50.0% and finished in a convergence. Subsequent growth did not break through 1.2647, which might mean a possible decline to 61.8% (1.2473). However, if the high is broken away, an impulse of rapid growth might form.

USDCAD_H1

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Gold Bottom? Apr 9, 2021 - Peter Krauth, editor of the Gold Resource Investor, explains why the action in gold prices is starting to look bullish for the first time in months. Source: Peter Krauth for Streetwise Reports   04/06/2021 Enthusiastic gold investors everywhere are wondering has…
March Malevolence, Lessons from a Hockey Great, and Precious Metals Apr 8, 2021 - Source: Michael Ballanger for Streetwise Reports   04/06/2021  Sector expert Michael Ballanger advises investors they should never rest on previous successes. "You're only as good as your last shift." —NHL legend Gordie Howe In the business of writing a weekly letter,…
Technology innovation gives government leverage to drive down emissions fast – here’s how Apr 8, 2021 - By Jessika E. Trancik, Massachusetts Institute of Technology  To avert the worst effects of climate change, global greenhouse gas emissions should fall at faster rates than they have risen for over a century. Economies must essentially turn on a dime…