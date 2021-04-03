COT Soft Commodities Futures Charts: Sugar, Coffee, Wheat, Cattle, Corn, Soybeans, Hogs

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday March 30 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

CORN:

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 35.2 44.9 8.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.5 73.4 10.3 – Net Position: 535,345 -495,989 -39,356 – Gross Longs: 613,446 782,465 140,798 – Gross Shorts: 78,101 1,278,454 180,154 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.9 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 98.4 1.3 25.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.7 -2.1 -3.4

SUGAR:

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.8 52.7 8.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.7 75.2 4.5 – Net Position: 190,169 -236,644 46,475 – Gross Longs: 249,957 552,698 93,917 – Gross Shorts: 59,788 789,342 47,442 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 75.7 23.3 65.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.6 10.9 -25.7

COFFEE:

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.6 49.4 4.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.5 64.2 2.8 – Net Position: 37,617 -42,544 4,927 – Gross Longs: 70,698 142,082 12,980 – Gross Shorts: 33,081 184,626 8,053 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.1 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 82.6 18.0 22.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.7 4.0 -1.5

SOYBEANS:

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.3 46.3 7.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.8 69.0 9.2 – Net Position: 211,679 -196,006 -15,673 – Gross Longs: 261,759 399,817 63,830 – Gross Shorts: 50,080 595,823 79,503 – Long to Short Ratio: 5.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 82.6 19.7 61.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.0 7.8 -10.2

SOYBEAN OIL:

SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.9 46.5 8.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 9.6 69.8 5.4 – Net Position: 100,391 -114,489 14,098 – Gross Longs: 147,627 229,450 40,590 – Gross Shorts: 47,236 343,939 26,492 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 80.7 20.0 66.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -10.2 13.3 -31.1

SOYBEAN MEAL:

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.6 48.6 12.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.8 76.3 7.1 – Net Position: 89,328 -113,251 23,923 – Gross Longs: 104,701 199,021 52,819 – Gross Shorts: 15,373 312,272 28,896 – Long to Short Ratio: 6.8 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 64.0 33.0 66.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.8 4.7 -8.2

LIVE CATTLE:

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 37.2 36.9 9.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 12.3 59.0 12.5 – Net Position: 83,856 -74,627 -9,229 – Gross Longs: 125,535 124,731 33,087 – Gross Shorts: 41,679 199,358 42,316 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.0 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 47.2 45.3 64.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -8.0 5.9 12.1

LEAN HOGS:

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.7 29.7 9.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 13.3 56.6 11.7 – Net Position: 83,551 -76,344 -7,207 – Gross Longs: 121,311 84,457 26,081 – Gross Shorts: 37,760 160,801 33,288 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.2 to 1 0.5 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 100.0 0.0 43.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 16.6 -19.2 16.4

COTTON:

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 38.1 43.1 7.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.4 79.8 4.0 – Net Position: 76,651 -83,696 7,045 – Gross Longs: 86,797 98,342 16,155 – Gross Shorts: 10,146 182,038 9,110 – Long to Short Ratio: 8.6 to 1 0.5 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 69.2 31.4 53.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -9.5 12.0 -33.5

COCOA:

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.6 43.6 6.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.8 59.0 3.4 – Net Position: 24,498 -29,523 5,025 – Gross Longs: 62,672 83,939 11,511 – Gross Shorts: 38,174 113,462 6,486 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.6 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 45.7 52.5 65.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.5 3.4 -24.7

WHEAT:

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.8 37.5 7.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 27.1 35.5 10.2 – Net Position: 3,084 8,423 -11,507 – Gross Longs: 117,365 158,268 31,567 – Gross Shorts: 114,281 149,845 43,074 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.0 to 1 1.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 41.1 62.1 46.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -20.3 21.4 -3.5

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

