COT Soft Commodities Futures Charts: Cattle, Hogs, Sugar, Corn, Soybeans, Wheat, Coffee

Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday April 06 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

CORN Futures:



The CORN large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 536,152 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 807 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 535,345 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 98.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 1.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 22.7 percent.

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 34.5 45.0 8.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.1 72.9 10.7 – Net Position: 536,152 -491,962 -44,190 – Gross Longs: 608,489 794,377 145,283 – Gross Shorts: 72,337 1,286,339 189,473 – Long to Short Ratio: 8.4 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 98.5 1.9 22.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 0.8 0.8 -6.5

SUGAR Futures:



The SUGAR large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 183,005 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -7,164 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 190,169 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 74.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 24.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 63.9 percent.

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.1 54.5 9.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.6 76.3 5.0 – Net Position: 183,005 -228,329 45,324 – Gross Longs: 241,563 568,500 97,651 – Gross Shorts: 58,558 796,829 52,327 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 74.2 24.9 63.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -11.3 15.9 -36.1

COFFEE Futures:



The COFFEE large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 31,904 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -5,713 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 37,617 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 79.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 21.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 19.5 percent.

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.4 49.5 4.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 12.3 62.1 2.7 – Net Position: 31,904 -36,408 4,504 – Gross Longs: 67,634 143,349 12,223 – Gross Shorts: 35,730 179,757 7,719 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 79.1 21.9 19.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -16.7 18.3 -9.6

SOYBEANS Futures:



The SOYBEANS large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 233,803 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 22,124 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 211,679 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 88.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 13.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 68.0 percent.

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 31.8 45.3 7.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.0 71.1 8.8 – Net Position: 233,803 -224,010 -9,793 – Gross Longs: 276,934 394,408 66,733 – Gross Shorts: 43,131 618,418 76,526 – Long to Short Ratio: 6.4 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 88.1 13.1 68.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.5 0.6 3.9

SOYBEAN OIL Futures:



The SOYBEAN OIL large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 94,703 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -5,688 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 100,391 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 78.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 20.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.4 percent.

SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.5 47.1 9.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.4 69.8 5.4 – Net Position: 94,703 -112,924 18,221 – Gross Longs: 136,684 233,926 45,209 – Gross Shorts: 41,981 346,850 26,988 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 78.0 20.7 81.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -16.3 16.4 -8.9

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures:



The SOYBEAN MEAL large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 89,453 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 125 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 89,328 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 64.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 32.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 73.7 percent.

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.8 49.1 12.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.3 76.8 6.7 – Net Position: 89,453 -115,178 25,725 – Gross Longs: 103,009 203,511 53,489 – Gross Shorts: 13,556 318,689 27,764 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.6 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 64.0 32.2 73.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -4.3 4.3 0.0

LIVE CATTLE Futures:



The LIVE CATTLE large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 92,683 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 8,827 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 83,856 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 52.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 38.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 62.8 percent.

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 39.1 35.8 9.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 12.1 59.9 12.5 – Net Position: 92,683 -82,699 -9,984 – Gross Longs: 134,251 123,138 33,149 – Gross Shorts: 41,568 205,837 43,133 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.2 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 52.9 38.8 62.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.1 -4.5 5.8

LEAN HOGS Futures:



The LEAN HOGS large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 82,207 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -1,344 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 83,551 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 98.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 1.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 44.4 percent.

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.0 29.6 9.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 13.6 55.5 11.7 – Net Position: 82,207 -75,178 -7,029 – Gross Longs: 121,642 85,686 26,899 – Gross Shorts: 39,435 160,864 33,928 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.1 to 1 0.5 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 98.8 1.0 44.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 10.2 -13.7 20.6

COTTON Futures:



The COTTON large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 74,388 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -2,263 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 76,651 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 67.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 32.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 60.8 percent.

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 37.4 41.0 7.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.0 77.0 3.4 – Net Position: 74,388 -82,644 8,256 – Gross Longs: 85,822 94,112 16,044 – Gross Shorts: 11,434 176,756 7,788 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.5 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 67.9 32.0 60.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.0 15.5 -27.8

COCOA Futures:



The COCOA large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 25,372 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 874 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 24,498 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 46.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 52.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 60.8 percent.

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.8 47.1 6.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.4 63.0 3.7 – Net Position: 25,372 -29,976 4,604 – Gross Longs: 56,360 89,122 11,585 – Gross Shorts: 30,988 119,098 6,981 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 46.5 52.1 60.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.2 3.2 -38.1

WHEAT Futures:



The WHEAT large speculator standing this week totaled a net position of 11,204 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 8,120 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 3,084 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 46.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 56.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 44.1 percent.

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.2 36.7 7.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 26.5 36.5 10.3 – Net Position: 11,204 828 -12,032 – Gross Longs: 120,515 151,697 30,431 – Gross Shorts: 109,311 150,869 42,463 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 1.0 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 46.8 56.5 44.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -11.4 11.8 -0.4

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).