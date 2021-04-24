COT Metals Futures Charts: Silver, Copper, Gold, Platinum & Palladium

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday April 20 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Gold Comex Futures Futures:



The Gold Comex Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 181,498 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 624 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 180,874 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 56.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 41.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 60.5 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 58.5 21.4 10.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 20.0 66.6 4.0 – Net Position: 181,498 -213,193 31,695 – Gross Longs: 275,985 100,905 50,373 – Gross Shorts: 94,487 314,098 18,678 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.9 to 1 0.3 to 1 2.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 56.1 41.9 60.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.6 -1.3 -2.5

Silver Comex Futures Futures:



The Silver Comex Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 41,681 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 5,257 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 36,424 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 66.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 34.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 54.4 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.4 31.7 17.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.8 67.7 6.4 – Net Position: 41,681 -61,117 19,436 – Gross Longs: 75,167 53,628 30,326 – Gross Shorts: 33,486 114,745 10,890 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.2 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 66.1 34.4 54.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.2 -5.2 2.5

Copper Grade #1 Futures Futures:



The Copper Grade #1 Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 42,863 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 6,868 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 35,995 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 73.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 21.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 100.0 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.2 29.9 10.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 27.0 52.3 5.0 – Net Position: 42,863 -55,616 12,753 – Gross Longs: 109,912 74,326 25,244 – Gross Shorts: 67,049 129,942 12,491 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.6 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 73.2 21.2 100.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.1 5.0 7.5

Platinum Futures Futures:



The Platinum Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 25,685 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 1,053 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 24,632 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 47.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 51.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 87.0 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 58.5 18.6 16.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 18.1 72.7 2.8 – Net Position: 25,685 -34,420 8,735 – Gross Longs: 37,215 11,841 10,538 – Gross Shorts: 11,530 46,261 1,803 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.2 to 1 0.3 to 1 5.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 47.3 51.0 87.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.0 2.9 -0.1

Palladium Futures Futures:



The Palladium Futures large speculator standing this week reached a net position of 2,695 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -158 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 2,853 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 16.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 79.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 82.1 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 50.5 31.8 12.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 27.4 60.4 7.1 – Net Position: 2,695 -3,329 634 – Gross Longs: 5,887 3,706 1,464 – Gross Shorts: 3,192 7,035 830 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.5 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 16.4 79.3 82.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 12.7 -15.6 28.3

