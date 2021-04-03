COT Metals Futures Charts: Palladium, Gold, Silver, Copper & Platinum

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday March 30 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Gold Comex Futures:

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 56.4 24.0 10.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 20.5 65.4 4.9 – Net Position: 167,528 -193,726 26,198 – Gross Longs: 263,453 112,072 48,980 – Gross Shorts: 95,925 305,798 22,782 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.7 to 1 0.4 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 52.5 46.6 47.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -17.2 19.8 -34.0

Silver Comex Futures:

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.9 33.8 18.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 24.2 62.9 7.7 – Net Position: 28,970 -45,161 16,191 – Gross Longs: 66,502 52,310 28,192 – Gross Shorts: 37,532 97,471 12,001 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 54.2 48.2 34.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -19.5 22.7 -32.4

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.6 30.3 8.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 26.5 53.7 4.6 – Net Position: 43,867 -53,819 9,952 – Gross Longs: 104,500 69,345 20,508 – Gross Shorts: 60,633 123,164 10,556 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 74.0 22.5 88.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -21.6 21.9 -11.2

Platinum Futures:

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 60.8 17.4 14.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 15.4 74.2 2.8 – Net Position: 30,606 -38,376 7,770 – Gross Longs: 41,017 11,725 9,632 – Gross Shorts: 10,411 50,101 1,862 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.9 to 1 0.2 to 1 5.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 53.5 46.2 75.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.5 8.4 -12.9

Palladium Futures:

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 50.5 29.0 15.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 27.8 59.2 7.4 – Net Position: 2,343 -3,135 792 – Gross Longs: 5,227 3,000 1,562 – Gross Shorts: 2,884 6,135 770 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 14.0 80.6 91.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 9.0 -9.8 9.1

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

